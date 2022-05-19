Trade setup for May 20: As wild swings continue, can Nifty50 retest 15,500 soon?

Indian equity benchmarks took a big knock on Thursday their worst single-day loss in more than two months mirroring a sell-off across global markets, as investors fretted about worsening inflation and its impact on the world economy.

Weakness across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with IT, financial, oil & gas and auto shares being the biggest drags on the main indices.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, hinting at more weakness ahead, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. bearish candle on the daily chart, hinting at more weakness ahead, according to

"A quick pullback rally is not ruled out if the 50-scrip index succeeds to trade above 15,700," he said.

All eyes on key support

On the 15-minute chart, the 20-period moving average is below the 50-period one, which is a negative moving average crossover, said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. He sees the possibility of a fresh downward move once support at 15,735 is compromised.

"The daily timeframe also gives a weak outlook for the coming sessions," said Gangadharan, who remains open to pullback rallies in the very near term but expects the downtrend to continue.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 20 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices were a mixed bag in early hours on Thursday as Cisco's dismal outlook hurt the sentiment of investors already fretting over the impact of surging inflation on economic growth and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were down 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. The tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite managed a gain of 0.4 percent.

European markets continued to bleed after stark warnings from some of the world's biggest retailers about inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.5 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

For traders, the correction wave is likely to continue in the Nifty50 until it is below 15,900, in which the index could retest 15,700 and even 15,600, said Chouhan. Once above 15,900, the gauge could move up to 16,000-16,100 levels, he said.

Important levels to watch out for

The Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are below all of their six main moving averages in a bearish sign.

Period Moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 15,986.7 33,700 10 16,086.2 34,007.5 20 16,569.8 35,031.2 50 16,941.4 35,694.5 100 17,165.2 36,483.4 200 17,256.2 36,866.9

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 15,900 with 1.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,200 and 16,000, with one lakh each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 15,500, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and 15,800, with 1.2 lakh.

This indicates immediate resistance at 15,900 before the 16,000 hurdle, and immediate support after 15,800 at 15,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change DRREDDY 24,51,000 3,945 0.69% 11.19% TVSMOTOR 75,65,600 682.05 0.04% 5.51% PIIND 15,70,750 2,673.15 1.90% 4.12% CUB 1,05,19,600 125.15 0.24% 3.98% AMBUJACEM 4,62,37,500 364.1 0.64% 1.99%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COROMANDEL 15,01,875 912.5 -2.19% -7.70% DELTACORP 1,60,24,100 226.5 -0.59% -6.76% GSPL 19,32,900 263.95 -1.01% -4.75% HONAUT 11,745 31,992.75 -1.69% -3.45% IDEA 59,34,60,000 8.9 -3.78% -2.69%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ITC 8,72,25,600 269.8 3.10% -7.99% METROPOLIS 5,27,400 1,730.50 1.38% -1.40% HAL 21,88,325 1,698 0.80% -0.46% ABBOTINDIA 27,575 18,088.65 1.38% -0.09%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MANAPPURAM 2,47,32,000 94.75 -9.63% 18.16% PERSISTENT 4,16,100 3,621.25 -6.19% 17.74% TCS 74,73,150 3,247.50 -5.31% 12.76% SRTRANSFIN 42,79,200 1,072.45 -2.19% 10.67% MUTHOOTFIN 29,54,250 1,155.65 -2.53% 9.71%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Two stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs: ITC and Mangalore Refinery.

52-week lows

Three Sensex stocks — HDFC Bank, Nestle and Wipro — were among the 33 scrips on the BSE 500 basket that hit 52-week lows.

ALKYLAMINE EMAMILTD NAM-INDIA AMBER FINCABLES NAUKRI ASTRAL HDFCAMC OFSS AUROPHARMA HINDPETRO ORIENTELEC BPCL HONAUT ROUTE CAMS KANSAINER SUNTV CANFINHOME LALPATHLAB SUPREMEIND CROMPTON LUPIN TASTYBIT CSBBANK MANAPPURAM THYROCARE DABUR METROPOLIS TORNTPOWER

Fear gauge