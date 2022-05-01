Trade setup for May 2: Can bulls keep Nifty50 above 17,000?

Indian equity benchmarks fell sharply on Friday amid last-hour selling across sectors. Oil & gas, IT and financial stocks were the contributors to the cuts in headline indices.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, suggesting the making of a bearish engulfing type pattern after a small rise, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The 50-scrip index has been showing weak bounces after moving up from close to important supports at 16,800-16,900 levels. He sees high chances of the index sliding to the lower end of the 17,300-17,400 range this week.

More rangebound moves ahead?

The overall structure suggests that the Nifty can continue to consolidate in the 17,000-17,400 range, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

He sees the possibility of the index tumbling towards 16,600 if it breaches the swing low of 16,958.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 2 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices dropped sharply on Friday -- their steepest fall since 2020 -- as Amazon slumped following a gloomy quarterly report and as the biggest surge in monthly inflation since 2005 spooked investors already worried about rising interest rates. The S&P 500 fell 3.6 percent, the Dow Jones 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 4.2 percent.

Earlier that day, European shares rose to their highest in a week as strong earnings reports and a rally in miners boosted risk appetite at the end of a volatile month dominated by concerns about slowing global growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.7 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes there is an increasing possibility of the Nifty hitting significant lower support at 16,800 in the near term.

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah is of the view that a move out of the 17,400-17,450 zone on the index will lead to a quick spurt towards 17,800. On the other hand, he expects a break below 16,800-16,700 to lead to a retest of 16,400.

"Fireworks and a clear cut directional movement in the Nifty is elusive as the market searches for a clear direction," Shah added.

The 50-scrip index is below all of its six main simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,108.2 Bearish 10 17,137.4 Bearish 20 17,421.6 Bearish 50 17,108.9 Bearish 100 17,283 Bearish 200 17,226 Bearish

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 3,648.3 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 3,490.3 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike of 18,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,300, with almost one lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with nearly 83,000 contracts, and at 17,100, with 81,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,300 and the immediate support after 17,100 is placed at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TORNTPHARM 5,67,500 2,822.35 0.84% 5.90% DEEPAKNTR 13,91,500 2,333.50 2.03% 5.46% UBL 12,09,600 1,595 1.37% 4.77% ATUL 1,72,425 8,866.50 0.41% 4.35% ULTRACEMCO 19,35,500 6,648 0.22% 4.23%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASTRAL 5,29,375 2,160.30 -0.39% -8.16% VEDL 5,34,31,600 409.65 -0.51% -6.41% AUBANK 26,34,000 1,389.10 -0.68% -6.09% TVSMOTOR 70,29,400 659.15 -3.67% -5.92% SBILIFE 75,85,500 1,111 -0.80% -4.89%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SYNGENE 9,40,950 626.15 0.05% -13.01% MOTHERSUMI 3,05,20,000 137.85 0.77% -9.27% ABB 2,86,250 2,111.30 0.22% -8.91% PERSISTENT 5,34,150 4,340 0.54% -8.28% KOTAKBANK 1,38,46,400 1,789.75 0.98% -4.00%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 25,73,750 474.4 -7.64% 49.88% AXISBANK 4,62,66,000 731.05 -6.40% 22.90% VOLTAS 24,54,500 1,252.80 -2.25% 17.27% ALKEM 2,03,800 3,268.10 -1.45% 14.23% MGL 25,32,000 769.7 -7% 11.42%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of eight stocks on the BSE 500 -- the bourse's broadest index -- hit 52-week highs: Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Angel One, Mangalore Refinery, Varroc Engineering, Varun Beverages, Schaeffler and Crisil.

52-week lows

Only one stock hit a 52-week low: Zomato.

Fear index