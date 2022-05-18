Trade setup for May 19: Nifty50 holds 16,200 but are bulls tired already?

Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session on Wednesday with minor cuts, taking a breather after their best single-day performance in three months.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small bearish hammer kind of candle on the daily chart, suggesting rangebound action in the near future , according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Near-term trend intact

HDFC Securities' Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst Subash Gangadharan is of the view that the short-term uptrend of the index remains intact. A crossover is still in place as the 20-period moving average on the 15-minute chart is above the 50-period one, he pointed out.

"The Nifty looks set to stage a further pullback rally in the very near term as long as crucial support at 16,071 is not broken," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 19 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices fell on Wednesday as a rally in growth shares faded and downbeat results from retailer Target added to concerns about worsening inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.8 percent at the last count, the Dow Jones 1.5 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite two percent.

European shares fell after a UK inflation reading of nine percent underlined how much higher interest rates might be headed. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Levels of 16,200-16,150 are expected to act as key support for day traders, above which, the index can move up to the 16,400-16,450 zone, Chouhan said.

Otherwise any uptrend can be vulnerable and lead to the Nifty retesting the 16,050-16,000 band, he said.

Important levels to watch out for

The Nifty50 managed to stay above its five- and 10-day moving averages for a second straight day.

Period Moving average Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 15,986.4 33,743.3 10 16,173.5 34,199.2 20 16,636.2 35,181.1 50 16,950.1 35,716.3 100 17,176.6 36,500.6 200 17,255.7 36,873

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,500, with two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,600 and 16,700, with 1.4 lakh each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and 15,800, with 1.1 lakh.

This shows strong resistance at 16,500 and immediate support comes in at the 16,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ITC 8,41,85,600 261.55 0.75% 15.11% TVSMOTOR 72,26,800 681.75 0.89% 8.85% INTELLECT 10,98,750 647.1 1.21% 8.74% CHAMBLFERT 21,84,000 410.95 0.90% 8.31% ALKEM 3,07,800 2,942 1.23% 7.80%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ICICIBANK 9,72,79,875 709.4 -0.29% -5.51% RBLBANK 5,03,00,500 120.1 -0.78% -5.47% APOLLOTYRE 1,03,72,500 214.55 -0.42% -4.15% INDIAMART 2,91,600 4,243.55 -0.76% -3.76% TORNTPOWER 41,62,500 434.65 -1.61% -3.57%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change HONAUT 12,255 32,507 0.57% -3.06% BAJAJ-AUTO 28,58,000 3,782 1.37% -2.53% LAURUSLABS 63,33,300 567.05 1.17% -1.88% UBL 10,29,000 1,498.10 0.31% -1.67% NATIONALUM 5,22,96,250 97.95 0.15% -1.39%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change METROPOLIS 4,66,000 1,709 -8.55% 26.95% IOC 4,75,80,000 118.05 -5.14% 25.00% VOLTAS 30,45,000 987.5 -0.24% 19.10% DELTACORP 1,43,10,600 226.5 -6.42% 18.84% HINDPETRO 1,22,28,300 244.6 -4.77% 16.85%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Two stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs: ESAB India and Mangalore Refinery.

52-week lows

A total of six stocks on the index hit 52-week lows: Hindustan Petroleum, Dr Lal, Metropolis, Thyrocare, Route and Amber.

Fear gauge