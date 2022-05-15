Trade setup for May 16: Can the bulls aid a pullback in the Nifty50 soon?

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to the sixth session in a row on Friday, dragged by financial and metal stocks though FMCG, oil & gas and auto shares limited the downside.

The Nifty50 is almost 1,500 points below its long-term simple moving average thanks to the sustained sell-off.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

He sees a 'sell on rise' opportunity in the market. The Nifty50 has formed a long body negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting a lack of strength in the market to sustain the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

All eyes on the recent low

A slide below the recent low of 15,671 will create a panic situation in the market, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com. Below that level, 15,350-15,200 will be the next levels to watch out for and on the flipside, a stiff hurdle is expected in the 16,000-16,200 band, he said.

He sees the first sign of relief beyond these levels, and suggests avoiding aggressive trades at the current juncture.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 16 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices surged on Friday as relief at signs of peaking inflation vied with fears that policy tightening by the Fed could tilt the world's largest economy into recession. The S&P 500 rose 2.4 percent, the Dow Jones 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 3.8 percent.

Earlier that day, European shares rose as a bout of bargain hunting took over after worries about aggressive monetary policy tightening and slowing global growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index climbed up 2.1 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects high volatility to persist in the market and believes the Nifty's short-term trend remains negative.

"The presence of crucial support going by the monthly timeframe and the overall weekly chart suggests the chances of an important bottom reversal around 15,500-15,400 levels. Only the confirmation of a reversal pattern on the daily chart could open a sustainable upside bounce," he said.

Important levels to watch out for

The Nifty50 remains far away from its six-main moving averages in a bearish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 16,059.8 10 16,424.2 20 16,799.5 50 16,981.2 100 17,196.9 200 17,251.1

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 15,600 16,000 Nifty Bank 33,000 34,000

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and 16,800, with more than 91,000 contracts, according to exchange data. On the flipside, the maximum put open interest is at 15,000, with almost 63,000 contracts, and the next highest at 15,500, with more than 46,000 contracts.

This shows a major hurdle awaits the Nifty50 more than 1,000 points away at 16,800, and immediate support comes in at 15,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABFRL 97,91,600 264.2 4.82% 8.79% M&M 1,05,35,000 892.1 3.10% 7.16% SUNPHARMA 1,83,18,300 882.1 3.58% 6.10% RBLBANK 4,49,58,700 111 8.72% 5.79% GODREJCP 55,51,500 801.8 3.94% 3.13%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INTELLECT 14,73,750 569.65 -1.55% -12.52% OFSS 3,04,125 3,224.05 -8.07% -7.85% CHAMBLFERT 19,71,000 392.1 -4.82% -7.15% ABBOTINDIA 29,250 16,452.50 -1.92% -6.32% PVR 25,38,459 1,750.85 -0.16% -4.73%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IGL 1,53,20,250 372.3 7.40% -19.79% APOLLOTYRE 1,22,85,000 199.7 2.10% -8.83% COFORGE 7,09,400 3,711.80 2.05% -7.94% SIEMENS 15,49,625 2,292 0.42% -7.51% CANFINHOME 39,71,175 493.35 4.66% -6.90%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NTPC 7,85,97,300 144.45 -2.73% 14.43% BANKBARODA 11,91,23,550 93.75 -2.39% 2.91%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week lows

A total of 31 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week lows.

AAVAS HINDZINC OFSS AUROPHARMA HONAUT RAMCOCEM AXISBANK INDOSTAR RECLTD CAMS INDUSTOWER SAIL CSBBANK INTELLECT SBICARD DIXON ITI SEQUENT EMAMILTD MANAPPURAM SUDARSCHEM GILLETTE MCX SUNTV GSPL MOIL VOLTAS HDFCAMC NAM-INDIA HDFCBANK NAUKRI

52-week high

No stock on the 500-scrip index managed to touch the milestone.

Fear gauge