Trade setup for May 13: With 16,000 gone, how far is the next stop for Nifty50?

Indian equity benchmarks slumped five percent in five days as the Nifty50 sank to its lowest closing level since July 30, 2021 on Thursday. A US inflation reading did little to calm the nerves of investors worried about high interest rates, elevated inflation and global economic growth.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, as it nears an important bottom of 15,671 (March 8), according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He pointed out that the 50-scrip index has been in a sharp negative trend for a couple of weeks and expected to form a new lower bottom below 15,670. "The current weakness signals a type of selling climax, which normally is a part of important bottom reversals," he said.

Time to wait and watch

The Nifty has been resisting its 20-day exponential moving average on the hourly chart, a level that has come down to 16,040, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

He suggests avoiding aggressive buy trades until then.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 13 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday, with growth stocks leading declines for a second straight session, as investors worried that aggressive interest rate increases to curb decades-high inflation could tip the world's largest economy into recession. The Dow Jones was down 0.9 perent at the last count, the S&P 500 1.4 percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.7 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.4 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that the short-term trend of the Nifty50 continues to be negative.

He feels the level of 15,670 is on the cards for the index in the coming sessions, and sees a higher possibility of it forming a lower bottom reversal around 15,500.

Important levels to watch out for

The sustained sell-off has taken the Nifty50 nearly 1,450 points below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Moving average 5 16,185.7 10 16,570.5 20 16,886.9 50 16,998.7 100 17,211.6 200 17,251.3

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,000 16,500 Nifty Bank 34000 35,000

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,400, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 15,800, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and 15,500, with 1.2 lakh.

This shows major resistance has shifted lower by 100 points to 16,400 and immediate support after 15,800 comes in at 15,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ACC 23,18,500 2,178 0.36% 9.78% ASHOKLEY 3,14,14,500 117.55 0.90% 9.48% GUJGASLTD 26,42,500 568 5.50% 9.13% AMBUJACEM 4,09,48,500 374.05 3.79% 9.03% METROPOLIS 3,39,800 2,041 0.64% 4.36%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VOLTAS 36,94,500 957.05 -2.04% -4.22% PERSISTENT 4,20,600 3,710.70 -3.44% -2.53% HAL 24,47,675 1,519.20 -2.63% -2.52% JKCEMENT 2,79,125 2,330.50 -0.78% -1.63% NBCC 2,56,08,000 32.2 -2.57% -1.41%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 4,16,48,500 122.2 10.04% -9.64% BSOFT 32,59,100 364.5 0.04% -5.27% ATUL 1,82,550 8,269.95 1% -1.85% EICHERMOT 32,32,600 2,399.20 0.19% -1.47% FSL 1,28,59,600 110.5 1.14% -0.08%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PNB 24,75,04,000 28.85 -13.23% 23.40% LTTS 8,37,400 3,608 -3.36% 17.84% MFSL 18,40,150 706 -2.60% 13.67% GSPL 24,10,600 262.15 -0.66% 11.92% BATAINDIA 13,10,375 1,681 -2.96% 11.02%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week lows

A total of 91 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week lows. Two Sensex stocks were part of that group: Nestle and Wipro.

52-week highs

No stock on the 500-scrip index managed to touch the milestone.

Fear gauge