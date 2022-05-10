Trade setup for May 11: Is Nifty50 headed all the way to 16,000?

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session in the red on Tuesday, extending losses to a third straight day, dragged by oil & gas, metal and IT shares though gains in select financial and FMCG names limited the downside.

The Nifty50 has taken its loss to 2.7 percent in three days.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

small body candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting a lack of strength in the market to sustain the bounce , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He sees the possibility of further weakness ahead. The 50-scrip index has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He sees the possibility of

"A slide below 16,140 is likely to bring the bears into action again," he warned.

Avoid bottom fishing

The recent pullbacks in the index found resistance around the 20-day exponential moving average on the hourly chart around 16,400, a trend seen on Tuesday as well, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

He suggests traders to avoid bottom fishing at the current juncture.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 11 session:

Global markets

Wall Street made a comeback after a fall that stretched to three days in a row, after a rise in beaten-down shares lifted European markets from two-month lows. The S&P 500 was up 1.5 percent in early deals, the Dow Jones one percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.8 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.5 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the benchmark index's short-term trend continues to be negative.

"The attempt of a bounce from the lows seems to have completed in the last two sessions and the market is placed for further weakness," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The Nifty50 has taken its slide to more than 1,000 points below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Moving average 5 16,462.7 10 16,796.9 20 17,061.1 50 17,025.4 100 17,237.3 200 17,248.4

Shetti sees the near-term downside at 15,700 for the Nifty and strong resistance in the 16,400-16,500 zone.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 15,500, with almost 94,000 contracts.

This shows major resistance has shifted lower by 500 points to 16,500 and immediate support stays at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change GNFC 38,63,600 825.15 8.43% 11.94% INDUSTOWER 1,27,37,200 207.95 0.63% 11.61% NAVINFLUOR 3,49,200 3,754 1.31% 10.57% SIEMENS 13,77,475 2,256 2.59% 8.82% PVR 24,94,503 1,778.20 4.19% 7.83%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ABB 4,45,000 2,231.20 -3.34% -8.26% TATACHEM 62,84,000 962.85 -4.64% -1.86% GUJGASLTD 33,15,000 505 -2.58% -1.85% ONGC 4,66,58,150 153.5 -6.97% -1.68% HAL 25,46,475 1,548 -1.53% -1.32%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MARICO 84,48,000 501.3 2.14% -0.98% UPL 2,31,92,000 790.9 1.40% -0.79% SBILIFE 74,13,000 1,079.25 1.08% -0.73% OFSS 3,12,250 3,585.50 0.17% -0.64% SRTRANSFIN 44,80,800 1,162.30 0.45% -0.57%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ALKEM 2,60,000 2,967.30 -3.99% 23.46% VOLTAS 36,61,000 973 -6.46% 16.32% POWERGRID 4,64,29,098 243.4 -0.79% 12.91% DIXON 7,80,000 3,640 -3.78% 12.60% TORNTPOWER 40,30,500 469.95 -3.74% 11.35%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week lows

A total of 44 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week lows:

AARTIIND GRANULES NATCOPHARM SANOFI AKZOINDIA GULFOILLUB NAUKRI SEQUENT AMARAJABAT HDFCAMC NESTLEIND SOLARA CERA IBREALEST NIACL STAR CROMPTON IDFCFIRSTB PNBHOUSING STLTECH DABUR INDOSTAR PRSMJOHNSN SUDARSCHEM DCAL INFIBEAM RAIN TATACOMM DIXON ITI RALLIS WELSPUNIND FDC KALPATPOWR RBA WOCKPHARMA FINOLEXIND KEC ROSSARI ZOMATO GLENMARK NAM-INDIA SAIL ZYDUSLIFE

52-week highs

Only one stock on the index managed to hit a 52-week peak: PowerGrid.

Fear gauge