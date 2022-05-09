Trade setup for May 10: Can Nifty50 defend 16,300 for long?

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Monday to hit fresh two-month closing lows. Concerns about rising interest rates and the impact of a tightening lockdown in Shanghai on global growth dampened the sentiment on Dalal Street.

The India VIX -- known in market parlance as the fear gauge -- rose 3.7 percent to the 22 mark, its highest since March 28.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, reflecting high volatility in the underlying, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Monday's weakness has negated the expectation of a positive impact after Friday's doji pattern. The confirmation of a bullish bias could come only above 16,400-16,450 levels. However, weakness could aggravate on a slide below 16,140," he said.

Traders, it's time to sell the rise

The market continues its short-term corrective phase with no sign of a reversal yet, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

He is of the view that with no broad market participation in intraday pullbacks, momentum readings on lower timeframes are in an oversold zone. He expects either some consolidation or a pullback to relieve the oversold setup.2

He advises caution and suggests traders take a 'sell on rise' approach.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 10 session:

Global markets

European shares hit two-month lows dragged by mining stocks as investors fretted over a sharp economic slowdown in China due to prolonged coronavirus curbs. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.4 percent in the early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.6 percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti pointed out that there is no confirmation of a bottom reversal yet. "Unless the market clearly shows a sustainable upside in the next 1-2 sessions, the chances of a bounce are unlikely. Any bounce from current levels could be short-lived, creating a 'sell on rise' opportunity," he said.

He reiterated the downside target of 15,700 for the near term.

Key levels to watch out for

The index is more than 900 points below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Moving average 5 16,628.5 10 16,868.3 20 17,131.1 50 17,042.5 100 17,248.6 200 17,246.8

Palak Kothari of Choice Broking expects resistance and support at the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,000 16,600 Nifty Bank 33,800 35,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 3,361.8 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 3077.2 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next higher at 16,500, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 15,100, with more than 93,000 contracts.

This shows immediate support stays at the 16,000 mark and major resistance has moved 500 points lower to 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POWERGRID 4,23,81,351 245.85 3.02% 22.56% PVR 23,07,690 1,705.20 0.21% 11.53% POLYCAB 5,95,200 2,436.25 0.25% 9.98% ABB 4,30,750 2,300.65 1.70% 9.29% INDUSTOWER 1,21,40,800 206.5 3.41% 5.83%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COROMANDEL 14,27,500 905 -1.04% -6.61% TATACHEM 65,65,000 1,007.45 -2.88% -3.38% ABBOTINDIA 30,150 16,750 -1.46% -2.24% MANAPPURAM 2,69,67,000 109.1 -0.64% -1.13% TATACONSUM 68,10,750 757.7 -1.26% -1.08%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) FSL 1,36,89,000 113.2 0.13% -4.22% FEDERALBNK 6,74,30,000 93.85 2.74% -4.14% LTTS 8,70,400 3,902.90 0.59% -3.45% OFSS 3,16,500 3,582.05 1.47% -1.26% BAJFINANCE 50,14,500 6,052.10 0.39% -0.60%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 2,90,475 3,708 -0.16% 24.55% CANBK 4,29,86,700 201.45 -8.20% 16.71% SRF 31,27,875 2,229.35 -3.21% 14.11% UBL 11,96,300 1,465.55 -1.10% 12.08% LTI 17,04,000 4,464.45 -3.12% 11.85%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week lows

A total of 41 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week lows:

3MINDIA INDIGOPNTS RAIN ZOMATO AARTIIND INDOSTAR RALLIS ZYDUSLIFE AMARAJABAT INFIBEAM RBA CANFINHOME ITI RBLBANK DBL KALPATPOWR ROSSARI FSL KEC SANOFI GLENMARK MANAPPURAM SEQUENT GRANULES MFSL STAR GULFOILLUB NATCOPHARM STLTECH HDFCAMC NBCC SUDARSCHEM HINDCOPPER NESTLEIND WELSPUNIND IBREALEST PNBHOUSING WIPRO IDFCFIRSTB PRSMJOHNSN WOCKPHARMA

52-week highs

Two stocks on the index hit 52-week highs: PowerGrid and Coromandel International.