Trade setup for March 9: Can bulls keep Nifty50 above 16,000? Check out key market cues, what technical charts suggest

Indian equity benchmarks halted a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, helped by a financial and IT stocks. However, investors globally remained on the back foot tracking news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war

The -- more than 20 percent below its peak . Nifty Bank remains in bear territory -- more than 20 percent below its peak

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart to engulf the previous day's doji pattern completely, suggesting a bullish reversal, according to

"After sharp weakness in the last few sessions, the index has rebounded convincingly to show an upside bounce for the short term," he said.

Short-term uptrend

The 50-scrip index has managed to close above resistance at 15,900 in a broadly positive sign, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"The reversal formation is likely to continue as long as the Nifty holds the 15,900-15,850 support zone, above which it has bright chances of hitting 16,150-16,250. The uptrend will be vulnerable below 15,850,” he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 9 session:

Global markets

European shares saw cautious gains in early hours as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine made little progress in abating the escalating war. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent at the last count. Nervousness persisted among investors amid talks between the US and European governments about banning imports of Russian oil and natural gas supplies.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mildly positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that the Nifty's near-term negative trend remains intact. One can expect strong resistance at 16,250-16,400 which can be viewed as a sell-on-rise opportunity, he said.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com, expects market choppiness to continue in the near term with wide intraday moves. "Traders can look for stock-specific opportunities as such volatility gives opportunities on both sides. One should avoid aggressive positions," he said.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 15,700 16,200 Nifty Bank 32,400 33,800

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

8,142.6 crore on Tuesday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 6,489.6 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at 17,000, with 2.2 lakh contracts, and 16,500, with one lakh. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 15,000, with one lakh contracts.

This suggests the Nifty faces a major hurdle at 16,500 before Mount 17,000, and meaningful support is more than 1,000 points away at 15,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ATUL 91,050 9,029.25 5.73% 16.06% LTTS 5,79,200 4,870 5.32% 15.75% NTPC 4,39,07,100 132.6 2.39% 14.07% HINDCOPPER 1,46,45,800 126.85 4.88% 12.04% BSOFT 33,56,600 453.05 3.48% 5.62%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 4,32,450 3,510 -2.17% -12.12% MFSL 15,82,750 772.05 -1.69% -8.71% INDIGO 39,01,000 1,606 -6.88% -5.79% BHARATFORG 62,51,250 618.4 -2.39% -5.77% CHOLAFIN 99,90,000 617.95 -6.19% -5.56%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HINDALCO 3,85,49,500 593 1.27% -13.32% ONGC 3,32,02,400 176.5 8.65% -12.01% GNFC 25,87,000 608.95 1.48% -10.50% BATAINDIA 15,54,300 1,728.50 0.08% -9.13% ITC 14,18,52,800 227 0.69% -8.69%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 3,24,275 2,189 -16.49% 41.82% MCX 16,35,900 1,245 -1.83% 20.95% MOTHERSUMI 2,56,79,500 126.75 -7.35% 19.59% GSPL 13,22,600 268.2 -4.45% 13.75% ICICIBANK 12,20,71,100 664.1 -3.73% 10.46%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Two stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs: ONGC and PowerGrid.

52-week lows

A total of 27 stocks on the BSE 500 hit 52-week lows, including HDFC Bank, HDFC, HDFC Life , Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Ashok Leyland, Britannia, UltraTech, Shriram Transport Finance, Ramco Cements and Thyrocare.

Fear gauge