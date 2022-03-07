Trade setup for March 8: Will Nifty50 bounce back in short term? From key market cues to technical signals, important levels to track

It was Monday mayhem on Dalal Street as crude oil prices scaled a 14-year peak, as escalating geopolitical tensions shook global financial markets. Investors tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war closely.

The Nifty Bank entered bear territory , along with the Nifty Smallcap 100. The midcap index is now 19.9 percent from its peak -- almost in the bear zone.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a small body candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, suggesting the formation of a doji type pattern, according to

Hopeful of a bounce in the 50-scrip benchmark in the near term, he said: "A decisive upside from here or from the lows could confirm a short-term bottom reversal."

Nifty may not be out of the woods yet

The index has entered a crucial support zone around 15,900 and some rebounds can be expected in between as the market appears to be a bit oversold, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"We do not want to jump to the conclusion immediately that the market is out of the woods. As of now, we are not expecting the Nifty to go below 15,500- 15,200 in the worst case scenario," he said.

Chavan suggests traders to avoid aggressive shorts and stay stock-specific, and investors to use the opportunity to start nibbling with a broader view. "We would like to adopt a ‘one step at a time’ strategy and focus on momentum-based trades during the day," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 8 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day with steep cuts, as countries from Japan to the US discussed banning Russian oil imports in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 2.5 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.6 percent, suggesting a negative start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes Monday's last-hour recovery brings hopes of a pullback rally in the short term, though the Nifty50's trend remains negative. "A sustainable bounce is expected in the next few sessions," he said.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, is also hopeful of a recovery in the near term. He believes further correction can be expected below lower-end support at 15,500, and sees resustance at 16,200.

Levels to watch out for

Chavan of Angel One sees immediate hurdles at 16,000 and 16,200, and immediate support at 15,700. "In case of any further escalation globally, we would see the Nifty entering the sacrosanct support zone of 15,500-15,200," he warned.

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 15,700 16,200 Nifty Bank 32,400 35,000

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 7,631 crore on Friday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases to the tune of Rs 4,739 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at 17,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and 17,500, with 1.2 lakh. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 15,000, with almost 61,000 contracts.

This suggests the Nifty still has a major hurdle to cross at 17,000 and meaningful support is far at 15,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 2,57,95,000 182.3 12.22% 28.72% HINDALCO 3,48,47,200 619 5.71% 10.62% IPCALAB 8,60,850 975 2.02% 9.25% MRF 76,240 65,494.55 0.13% 8.13% COALINDIA 3,04,54,200 188.15 3.95% 6.77%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABBOTINDIA 32,225 17,459 -0.07% -2.48% OBEROIRLTY 19,91,500 790 -6.76% -1.76% IEX 4,07,51,250 208.15 -1.42% -0.75% METROPOLIS 7,60,000 1,883.80 -0.73% -0.63% PAGEIND 97,650 40,000 -2.04% -0.61%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LTTS 5,96,000 4,633.90 0.21% -2.82% BEL 2,25,34,000 215.45 0.80% -1.92% INTELLECT 5,60,250 685.25 0.38% -1.20% BIOCON 1,75,55,900 330.5 0.46% -1.01% DIVISLAB 25,64,200 4,099.95 0.11% -0.66%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 2,77,900 2,339.30 -10.76% 16.69% MARUTI 29,61,100 6,791 -6.48% 13.93% BANKBARODA 9,71,21,700 93 -7.60% 13.56% LT 1,38,16,675 1,643.45 -4.22% 12.41% IRCTC 1,22,57,000 677.5 -6.49% 10.74%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Two stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs: Hindalco and ONGC.

52-week lows

As many as 71 stocks on the BSE 500 hit 52-week lows, including HDFC, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Dabur, Ashok Leyland, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher, HDFC Bank, Eicher, UltraTech, Dr Reddy's, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Lombard, IGL and SpiceJet.

Fear gauge