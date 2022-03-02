Trade setup for Mar 3: Can bulls aid a pullback in Nifty50? Key market cues, hurdles, cushions, what technical charts suggest

"ready for talks" remark helped headline indices recover about one third of the day's losses. Indian equity benchmarks snapped a two-day winning run to finish yet another volatile session with cuts of more than one percent each. Geopolitical tensions running through global markets kept the Dalal Street bulls nervous, though Russia's

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a bullish harami candlestick pattern on the daily chart, supporting a pullback rally, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

However, he said the short-term texture appears to be weak, which suggests that a fresh rally will be possible only after the 50-scrip index crosses 16,680.

Beyond that level, the Nifty could rally up to 16,750-16,800 levels, but as long as it is below 16,650, there are high chances of a slump to 16,550-16,500 levels, he added.

Volatility here to stay

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking, is of the view that volatility is here to stay in the market, and the weekly F&O expiry will add to the choppiness. Weekly derivative contracts are due to expire at the end of the March 3 session.

"Participants have no option but to align their positions according to the trend and take a hedged approach," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 3 session:

Global markets

European shares started the day on a mildly positive note though crude oil continued to rise, touching a fresh seven-year peak of $113 per barrel, as Russia showed no signs of stopping its assault on Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were also up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The 50-strong index remains in a short-term consolidation phase at 16,200-16,800 levels, with its bounce fizzled out near the upper end of the range, pointed out Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. The 16,800 level, in his view, is now acting as crucial resistance.

The Nifty has formed a popgun pattern on the hourly chart and once again looks poised for a bounceback towards 16,800, said Ratnaparkhi, who sees near-term support at 16,500-16,480 followed by a major cushion at 16,200.

Levels to watch out for

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities has identified the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,400 17,000 Nifty Bank 34,800 36,100

FII/DII activity

crore on Monday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 4,142.8 crore. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,948.5

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 2.4 lakh contracts, followed by 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 15,500, with almost 89,600 contracts, and then 16,000, with around 86,200 contracts.

This suggests the Nifty faces a major hurdle at 17,000, and a meaningful cushion is placed only at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GNFC 27,48,200 590 6.96% 23.32% POWERGRID 2,30,81,224 209 0.92% 15.18% SBILIFE 79,19,250 1,119.45 5.43% 15.03% ONGC 2,54,33,100 162.35 1.95% 14.80% MFSL 14,58,600 857 4.01% 12.30%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LALPATHLAB 8,60,000 2,499 -0.79% -1.32% ALKEM 2,58,000 3,264 -0.74% -0.70% COFORGE 5,12,100 4,497.90 -0.80% -0.45%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BEL 2,27,77,200 216 2.98% -2.94% ESCORTS 38,24,150 1,795.55 0.35% -2.91% HAL 20,90,000 1,398.45 0.64% -2.75% LTTS 6,06,000 4,555.95 0.47% -1.98% MCX 18,90,700 1,362.80 7.02% -1.54%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HDFCBANK 2,65,36,950 1,381.30 -3.41% 26.96% ICICIBANK 9,38,02,500 719.6 -3.03% 18.71% MARUTI 25,22,400 7,837.95 -5.93% 17.85% ASIANPAINT 47,57,850 3,041.40 -4.11% 16.51% INTELLECT 4,43,250 654.1 -0.51% 16.41%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

A total of seven stocks in the BSE 500 universe managed to scale 52-week highs: Vedanta, Hindalco, Adani Transmission, Fine Organic, Ratnamani Metals, Hitachi Energy and GNFC.

52-week lows

Five stocks in the broadest basket on the bourse hit 52-week lows: HDFC, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's, Kansai Nerolac and City Union Bank.

Fear gauge