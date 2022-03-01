Trade setup for Mar 2: Can Nifty50 stay above 16,750 amidst Ukraine turmoil? Check out key market cues, important levels to watch, technical chart signals

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish yet another volatile session above the flatline on Monday, as investors tracked newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and awaited India's official GDP reading for Q3 of FY22.

Heightened geopolitical tensions kept the bulls on the back foot after new Western sanctions against Russia as it continued its invasion of Ukraine.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bullish candle on the daily chart in a broadly positive sign, but it will be interesting to see if it can hold above 16,750, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"For traders, 16,600 would be the immediate support to watch out for, above which, the index could continue its momentum till 16,850-16,950 levels. However, a dismissal of 16,600 could possibly trigger one more correction wave till the 16,500-16,350 zone," he said.

Focus on quality

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities is of the view that persistent high volatility in the market is a good opportunity for investors to accumulate quality stocks on dips.

India VIX index -- also known as the fear index -- jumped 6.8 percent to settle at 28.6 on Monday as the market headed into a market holiday . Last week, Russia's invasion of Ukraine had sent the index roaring to levels last seen 20 months ago.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 2 session:

Global markets

European share markets remained under pressure on Tuesday amid nervousness among investors globally as Russia continued to invade Ukraine for the sixth day. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.9 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.8 percent, suggesting a negative opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

"Unless the Nifty takes out 16,800, which has turned into a hurdle from being crucial support, on a closing basis, consolidation can be witnessed in the short term," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

On the other hand, once the index crosses 16,800 decisively, it can attempt a larger bounce towards 17,200, he added.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, believes a recovery continues in the 50-scrip index as it has not broken 16,550 decisively.

He expects the index to continue to rise till 16,930-17,000 where once again selling pressure may be witnessed, and sees support in the 16,750-16,600 band.

Levels to watch out for

Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99 Advisory, suggests adding stocks on major falls with strict stop losses given the high volatility.

He has identified the following levels:

Index Strong support Support 2 Support 3 Strong hurdle Resistance 2 Resistance 3 Nifty50 16,700 16,630 16,500 16,865 16,950 17,100 Nifty Bank 36,000 35,880 35,600 36,300 36,500 36,800

He expects metal, IT, financial and fertiliser stocks to be in focus.

FII/DII activity

crore on Monday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 4,142.8 crore. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,948.5

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.5 lakh contracts, followed by 18,000, with almost one lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with around 81,800 contracts.

This suggests the Nifty faces a major hurdle at 17,500, and meaningful support remains at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INTELLECT 3,93,750 660 2.03% 12.57% PVR 23,09,318 1,636.85 2.40% 12.53% HINDALCO 3,36,48,575 571.3 7.12% 12.18% AMBUJACEM 1,80,97,500 309 1.96% 10.82% MARICO 88,37,000 511.7 3.18% 9.92%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 2,60,800 3,285.15 -0.24% -1.07% GLENMARK 69,66,700 451.1 -0.35% -0.66% TVSMOTOR 73,93,400 616.4 -2.02% -0.64% RAIN 62,45,000 183.8 -8.01% -0.64% MARUTI 25,33,600 8,314.25 -0.57% -0.44%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GSPL 11,33,900 287 2.57% -7.50% ONGC 2,74,27,400 159.2 0.70% -7.27% GAIL 2,86,09,000 142.6 8.40% -6.87% APOLLOHOSP 25,58,750 4,782.15 3.32% -6.46% CROMPTON 43,08,700 429.35 2.68% -6.23%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BIOCON 1,22,75,100 350.55 -11.32% 29.06% DALBHARAT 5,20,750 1,564 -0.99% 13.83% BATAINDIA 13,22,750 1,817.60 -0.57% 11.27% NESTLEIND 3,26,275 17,655.10 -0.51% 9.37% HDFCLIFE 2,56,27,800 523.85 -2.73% 8.69%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Three stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs: Hindalco, Fine Organic and Narayana Hrudayalaya.

52-week lows

As many as 20 stocks hit 52-week lows, including Hindustan Unilever, Dr Reddy's, Britannia, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombarg General, Aegis Logistics, Mahindra Logistics, Berger Paints, Ramco Cements, Heidelberg Cement, Kansai Nerolac, Indigo Paints, Edelweiss Financial, Thyrocare and Jubilant Pharmova.