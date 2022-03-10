Trade setup for March 11: Are bulls taking Nifty all the way to 17,000? From market cues to technical signals to key levels to track

boosted investor morale back home. Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for a third back-to-back session backed by broad-based gains, amid a drop in crude oil from the recent peak. Planned Russia-Ukraine talks aided risk-on sentiment globally, and preliminary numbers from polls in five states

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur The outcome of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Goa are likely to set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a long negative candle with a lower shadow on the daily chart, suggesting the emergence of profit booking at the highs, according to

"It has failed to take out crucial resistance at 16,750-16,800 levels. Any dips could find support around 16,500 and 16,200, but a sharp upmove above 16,800-17,000 levels could be a tough task," he said.

15,671 a bottom ?

Some sort of profit booking was evident after a sharp recent recovery that pushed the 50-scrip index closer to crucial resistance at 16,750, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

He expects some consolidation in key indices, and the adjustment in individual stocks to continue. "Any sustainable move above the key hurdle of 16,700-16,750 will confirm Tuesday’s low (15,671) as a bottom," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 11 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices began Thursday's session on a negative note despite strong gains in Asia, as Brent eased 15 percent from Wednesday's high, but a worse-than-expected US inflation reading triggered fears of faster rate hikes by the Fed. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite were down 1.1-1.5 percent in early hours.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 1.7 percent. The European Central Bank will end asset buys in Q3, speeding up its exit from its pandemic-era stimulus programme.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's short-term trend remains positive. with a possibility of the index testing 16,800-17,000 levels, but fears weakness might emerge from higher levels.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, expects the Nifty50 to face brief consolidation before taking out the stiff barrier of 16,800.

He suggests a 'buy on dips' strategy from a short-term trading perspective. "A minor dip towards key hourly moving averages of 16,400-16,350 can be used as a fresh buying opportunity," he added.

Levels to watch out for

Chavan of Angel One pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,450, 16,200 16,700-16,750 Nifty Bank 34,000-33,800 35,500

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

1,981.2 crore on Thursday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 945.7 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and 16,700, with 1.2 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with about 87,350 contracts.

This suggests the Nifty is approaching resistance at 16,700 before the major hurdle of 17,000, and meaningful support comes in at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SHREECEM 2,17,850 22,185.30 0.63% 39.50% ABB 2,77,750 2,152 0.43% 16.74% BERGEPAINT 48,57,600 675.4 2.62% 14.54% ONGC 2,98,91,400 174.15 0.52% 14.17% COLPAL 20,47,500 1,496.15 3.30% 13.93%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INTELLECT 5,34,000 721.7 -0.04% -2.25% PFIZER 1,00,750 4,427.15 -0.35% -1.61% MANAPPURAM 2,40,03,000 121 -0.94% -0.82% DELTACORP 1,31,00,800 273.2 -0.24% -0.70% AUROPHARMA 1,41,16,500 630.75 -1.10% -0.43%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 34,66,650 1,668.90 6.48% -2.74% LTTS 5,31,800 4,941.25 2.32% -1.77% PVR 28,07,079 1,674.90 1.80% -1.55% TATAPOWER 9,06,93,000 232.75 1.09% -1.36% HAVELLS 51,53,500 1,124.95 2.48% -1.01%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COFORGE 5,56,200 4,254.95 -6.80% 205.74% GUJGASLTD 28,40,000 510.25 -4.36% 27.51% GAIL 2,58,57,900 144.8 -4.67% 22.88% BANDHANBNK 2,44,00,800 266.05 -0.93% 16.90% COALINDIA 3,07,86,000 179.45 -3.83% 14.75%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Three stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs: Balrampur Chini, GNFC and Swan Energy.

52-week lows

No stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge