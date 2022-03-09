Trade setup for March 10: Can Nifty50 hold on to 16,300? From key market cues to technical signals to important levels to track

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Wednesday, with the Nifty50 less than five points shy of 16,350, helped by broad-based gains. Investors globally assessed the impact of the United States' decision to ban imports of Russian oil over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

Back home, news that international flights will resume from March 27 boosted unlock theme stocks. All eyes are now on counting of votes on March 10 for Assembly elections in five states: UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. Catch CNBC-TV18.com's coverage of Assembly elections

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, reflecting a sharp upside reversal from the lows, according to

The index now faces a hurdle at 16,450-16,500 levels, a sustainable move above which can take it towards next key resistance in the 16,800-17,000 zone, he said.

All hunky-dory unless Nifty breaks 15,980

One can expect a sharp contraction in the volatility index only after the announcement of election results on Thursday, the day of the weekly F&O expiry , said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Once past 16,420, the Nifty may continue to 16,480-16,600 levels, but a close below 15,980 will be negative for the market," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the March 10 session:

Global markets

European shares made a comeback after a sell-off that stretched to four sessions in a row, fuelled by concerns about mounting Western sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 3.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 1.7 percent, suggesting a gap-up start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the 50-scrip index has reversed its short-term trend to positive. He sees a possibility of the Nifty moving towards important resistance at 16,800 in the next few sessions, with immediate support in the 16,200-16,150 band.

Echoing similar views, independent technical analyst Manish Shah said one can expect bullish market momentum in the next couple of days, when the index should rally to 16,750-16,800 levels provided the geopolitical situation remains steady.

A decline to support at 16,100-16,180 should be viewed as a buying opportunity, he said.

Levels to watch out for

Choice Broking AVP-Research Sachin Gupta pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,200/16,000 16,770 Nifty Bank 33,200 34,500

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs

8,142.6 crore on Tuesday , according to provisional exchange data. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 6,489.6 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at 17,000, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and 16,800, with 1.1 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 15,500, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,000, with close to 94,000 contracts.

This suggests the Nifty faces a major hurdle at 16,800 before Mount 17,000, and meaningful support is some 345 points below at 16,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GSPL 14,92,600 269.65 0.13% 26.42% GUJGASLTD 28,97,500 532.85 1.71% 18.94% APLLTD 15,75,700 728.5 1.30% 17.59% AXISBANK 4,77,43,200 679.75 1.32% 16.40% MFSL 14,32,600 778.95 0.32% 15.20%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) UPL 2,39,12,200 726.1 -0.07% -0.64% MGL 33,72,000 762 -0.03% -0.28% NMDC 6,41,72,600 152.25 -0.36% -0.24%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUB 1,07,44,000 120.85 2.81% -11.42% INDUSTOWER 2,27,72,400 213.1 4.15% -6.92% INTELLECT 5,73,750 725.4 1.65% -6.01% IRCTC 1,32,62,375 735.2 5.95% -4.51% PVR 30,13,021 1,652 3.11% -4.08%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COFORGE 4,81,900 4,591.60 -4.57% 24.92% SHREECEM 2,09,875 22,036.70 -1.33% 21.99% ONGC 2,67,96,000 172.85 -2.29% 21.09% ATUL 96,375 8,920 -1.59% 13.93% GAIL 2,31,25,100 151.4 -2.10% 12.35%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Two stocks in the BSE 500 universe hit 52-week highs: GNFC and Lemontree.

52-week lows

JK Cement was the only stock in the broadest index on the bourse to have hit a 52-week low.

Fear gauge