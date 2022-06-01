Trade setup for June 2: Nifty continues to hold 16,500 amid volatility. Is there a bounce in the making?

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session in the red on Wednesday, dragged by IT and FMCG shares though gains in financial shares limited the downside.

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear index — rose 1.8 percent to 20.9.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, suggesting high volatility, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

However, the predictive value of this pattern could be less given its placement within a range, he said.

16,450 a key level

For traders, 16,450 will act as strong support, with the strong possibility of a fresh pullback rally if the 50-scrip index manages to keep above it, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

As long as it stays above that support zone, it can reach levels of 16,650-16,700, but below it, its uptrend will be vulnerable with high chances of a decline to the 16,350-16,325 band, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the June 2 session:

Global markets

European shares rose on Wednesday, led by banking and auto stocks, but sentiment was kept in check as a clutch of bleak data stoked fears of slowing growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.4 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's near-term remains intact, and any consolidation or minor weakness could be considered an opportunity to buy the dips in the short term.

"The market could shift in to another one or two sessions of rangebound moves or minor weakness before staging a sharp bounce from the lows. The near-term upside target remains intact at 16,800 levels," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is almost 750 points below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 16,458.3 10 16,273.3 20 16,223.4 50 16,894.9 100 17,078.4 200 17,266.4

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,350 16,700 Nifty Bank 35,000 36,200

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000 with 3.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,800, with 1.6 lakh, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and at 16,200, with almost 89,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,800 followed by the 17,000 hurdle, and immediate support at 16,200.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COROMANDEL 11,45,625 958 1.73% 24.00% VOLTAS 25,16,500 1,041.60 2.48% 16.59% ASTRAL 8,52,775 1,822.95 5.08% 14.96% ASHOKLEY 3,55,59,000 140.9 2.10% 14.06% TVSMOTOR 78,84,800 736.1 0.10% 11.38%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 4,33,500 3,725.10 -1.30% -5.36% INTELLECT 9,24,750 666.75 -0.58% -2.27% UBL 10,28,300 1,539.90 -0.38% -1.91% ZYDUSLIFE 1,13,53,100 374.5 -0.65% -1.87% COLPAL 26,89,400 1,627.05 -0.37% -1.85%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change IOC 3,43,07,000 118.4 2.20% -2.67% FEDERALBNK 5,80,40,000 89.9 1.07% -2.17% CUMMINSIND 13,39,200 1,019.75 0.24% -1.39% KOTAKBANK 1,25,28,800 1,875.60 1.30% -1.12% BALRAMCHIN 66,99,200 412.05 1.55% -1.00%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change BAJAJ-AUTO 23,31,250 3,566 -4.49% 18.96% ALKEM 1,86,800 3,093.45 -1.07% 12.42% OBEROIRLTY 47,22,900 792.05 -1.71% 11.53% DELTACORP 1,33,53,800 214 -2.37% 10.59% AARTIIND 30,99,100 751.4 -1.58% 10.48%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 10 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone:

ABB KEI BLUEDART M&M FINEORG RATNAMANI GHCL SUMICHEM HAL TIMKEN

52-week lows