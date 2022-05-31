Trade setup for June 1: The bulls help Nifty50 defend 16,500 but can they cross a key hurdle yet?

Indian equity benchmarks halted a three-day winning run on Tuesday, dragged by losses in financial, IT and oil & gas shares, though gains in auto and metal stocks lent some support.

The bulls helped the Nifty50 find support at the 16,500 mark, where analysts believe a near-term cushion lies.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a doji type candle on the daily chart, suggesting a temporary halt in upside momentum, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The formation of higher tops and higher bottoms is intact on the daily timeframe, which indicates the possibility of another minor higher bottom formation in the next few sessions, he said.

Milestone 16,400 is behind

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, sees key resistance for traders at 16,700 on the 50-scrip index, below which, he believes, it could retest the 16,450-16,400 zone.

A fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the index breaks out of the 16,700 range, following which it above which it could move up to 16,775, said Chouhan, who believes the larger texture of the market is still on the positive side.

Here are key things to know about the market before the June 1 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices fell on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Fed official spooked investors. All eyes are on talks between US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.

The Dow Jones was down 0.9 percent at the last count. The S&P 500 was down one percent and the technology stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.3 percent.

European shares dropped after data showed inflation rose to a record high in May. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that the Nifty50's near-term uptrend remains intact.

"The consolidation movement or minor downward correction could continue for the next 1-2 sessions, which is likely to prepare a base for another round of sharp upmove in the index in the near term," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 still has 681 points to gain to reclaim its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 16,358.9 10 16,245 20 16,231.1 50 16,910.2 100 17,091.2 200 17,265.2

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,400 16,800 Nifty Bank 35,000 36,000

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,200, with more than 89,000, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and 16,500, with more than one lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,000 and immediate support at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VEDL 4,89,21,100 324.85 3.41% 33.19% ABB 4,99,500 2,411.65 1.44% 28.68% BALKRISIND 12,71,200 2,360.20 3.43% 25.77% TITAN 69,30,000 2,299.95 2.20% 24.91% NTPC 9,23,45,700 158 5.26% 24.32%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JUBLFOOD 1,27,48,125 551.15 -3.09% -3.42% WHIRLPOOL 6,45,000 1,641 -0.46% -2.75% OFSS 2,53,875 3,294.95 -0.09% -1.38% BATAINDIA 14,04,700 1,874.15 -1.08% -1.19% INDUSINDBK 2,39,49,900 928.4 -1.17% -0.41%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MANAPPURAM 2,65,44,000 95.7 1.11% -2.32% CHAMBLFERT 32,50,500 363.2 0.35% -1.06%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AUBANK 24,10,500 1,252.45 -2.75% 53.31% AARTIIND 23,76,600 762.75 -6.35% 51.07% LTTS 9,92,600 3,482.05 -2.99% 27.56% GODREJCP 61,02,500 770 -3.36% 23.15% JINDALSTEL 2,88,35,000 380.4 -1.54% 22.52%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of eight stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Aeronautics, EID Parry, Fine Organic, CreditAccess, Schaeffler, AIA Engineering and Timken.

52-week lows

On the other hand, six stocks hit 52-week lows: Natco Pharma, Bajaj Consumer, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Jubilant Pharmova, Hikal and Anupam Rasayan.

Fear gauge