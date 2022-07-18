    Home

    Trade setup for July 19: Nifty50 could extend pullback to test 16,600 soon

    By Sandeep Singh
    Trade setup for Tuesday, July 19: There may be more upside in the Nifty50, according to experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

    Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight session on Tuesday, backed by a rally across financial, IT and metal shares, amid a bounceback across global shares. Investors globally, however, remained cautious ahead of a key decision by the European Central Bank (ECB).
    Corporate earnings remained in focus on Dalal Street, after HDFC Bank's quarterly performance fell short of analysts' estimates.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
    The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart following a gap-up opening, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    "The short-term trend of the index continues to be positive," he said.
    Firm support at 16,100-15-900
    Momentum indicator RSI has given a positive crossover on the daily chart, confirming strength in the 50-scrip index, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
    He expects the Nifty to test levels of 16,600-16,800 on the upside with lower-end support firm in the 16,100-15,900 zone.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the July 19 session:
    Global markets
    European markets began Monday well in the green ahead of what could be the ECB's first hike in the key interest rate in more than a decade. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.5 percent at the last count.
    S&P 500 futures were up one percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.
    What to expect on Dalal Street
    HDFC Securities' Shetti said one may expect further upside in the Nifty in the short term.
    "The next upside levels to be watched are around 16,500-16,600 in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 16,200," he said.
    Important levels to track
    The Nifty50 is about six percent below its long-term simple moving average (SMA).
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    516,045.8
    34,952.7
    1016,021.834,688.9
    2015,844.534,003.1
    5016,02734,229.4
    10016,543.835,157.5
    20017,080.636,461.7
    Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, has identified the following levels to watch out for:
    IndexSupportResistance
    Nifty5015,20016,400
    Nifty Bank35,00035,800
    FII/DII activity
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 16,500 and 16,600, with 1.1 lakh contracts each, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,200, with 1.2 lakh.
    This suggests major resistance at 16,500 and immediate support at 16,200 before a strong cushion at the 16,000 mark.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    PERSISTENT565,5003,2663.53%27.88%
    AUBANK5,824,000556.451.12%21.77%
    BEL27,048,400255.253.80%15.45%
    COFORGE682,0503,4251.92%15.33%
    FEDERALBNK77,340,000101.654.58%14.03%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    CROMPTON3,964,500392.85-0.39%-3.63%
    PVR2,230,7671,912.55-0.91%-1.11%
    MARUTI4,259,8008,745.90-0.46%-1.09%
    WHIRLPOOL562,1001,695.80-0.24%-0.81%
    M&M14,957,6001,161.10-0.36%-0.49%
    (Decrease in open interest as well as price)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    MINDTREE3,394,0002,9885.20%-6.26%
    TCS14,637,7503,077.052.32%-4.18%
    RBLBANK44,055,00086.355.18%-3.97%
    TATASTEEL30,107,850907.42.50%-3.24%
    VOLTAS4,127,5001,0365.40%-3.22%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    POLYCAB988,5002,144-0.09%21.40%
    NAVINFLUOR414,0003,771.10-0.27%7.66%
    ZYDUSLIFE11,399,400357.45-3.39%7.64%
    CONCOR6,728,000671.75-1.94%6.29%
    TRENT4,796,6001,213.60-0.10%6.11%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    A total of nine stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — reached the milestone: Adani Enterprises, Eicher, Bharat Electronics, Blue Dart, Coromandel, Cummins, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Siemens and Schaeffler.
    52-week lows
    As many as 20 stocks hit 52-week lows:
    AMFLECSTSTLHIPOLINMEGLONSILVERPRL
    ARYAVANESSARSHPNGINDOSTARPOLICYBZRSPRAYKING
    BRFLGARMNTMNTRKRIINFRASEACOASTSPYL
    CITIPORGAYAPROJMALSHASHIJITSUUMAYA
