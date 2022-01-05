Trade setup for Jan 6: Can Nifty50 cross 18,000 now? Check out key market cues before Thursday's session

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

reasonable long candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, suggesting the continuation of an uptrend , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a

Some consolidation or minor correction from the highs is possible, he said.

ALSO READ

Profit booking can't be ruled out at 18k

Technically, the market appears to be in a strong uptrend, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. "N ow, 18,000 would act as an important hurdle for traders. Due to the overstretched rally, profit booking near 18,000 is not ruled out," he said.

He believes 17,800 to be an important level to watch for trend-following traders, above which, the same bullish formation will continue up to 17,950-18,000 levels. "On the other side, a move below 17,800 could possibly open correction waves till 17,750-17,710. Contra traders can take a bet near 18,000 with a strict stop loss at the resistance level of 18,050," Chouhan added.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 6 session:

Global markets

European markets rose on Wednesday led by gains in auto, chemical and oil stocks, though concerns about tighter US monetary policy and regulatory crackdowns in China kept investors on the back foot. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a muted opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti sees the possibility of consolidation or minor weakness near 18,000 in the coming 1-2 sessions, with immediate support at 17,760.

Some resistance can be expected in the market as the Nifty has approached the 18,150-18,200 barrier, independent technical analyst Manish Shah said. "Buying on declines should be the preferred strategy. Any drop towards support at 17,650-17,700 should be a buying opportunity," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The 50-scrip index has immediate support at 17,600 and resistance at 18,200, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, he sees support at 37,300 and resistance at 38,200 .

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 1,273.9 crore on Tuesday. Net buys by domestic institutional investors stood at Rs 533 crore, according to provisional exchange data. However, Indian equities have faced a third straight month of FII outflows

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the 18,000 strike, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,100 and 18,200 levels, with 1.1-1.2 lakh contracts each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at the 17,800 mark, with 1.2 lakh contracts.

This reflects the major hurdle at 18,000 that the Nifty50 is approaching, with a cushion at 17,800.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATACOMM 12,15,600 1,512.95 5.93% 61.93% HONAUT 4,740 43,750 3.04% 44.30% CHAMBLFERT 20,59,500 432.3 5.65% 41.30% HINDCOPPER 69,05,800 135.4 0.93% 34.56% NBCC 86,64,000 46.9 1.63% 28.67%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 3,15,800 3,608.95 -0.41% -1.90% GUJGASLTD 23,76,250 644.95 -0.97% -1.10% SRF 29,08,500 2,426.35 -0.61% -1.06% ABBOTINDIA 32,225 18,900 -1% -0.70% TORNTPHARM 7,26,000 3,212.40 -0.44% -0.31%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RECLTD 3,53,82,000 137.05 0.33% -0.95% DABUR 1,03,15,000 584.25 1.27% -0.74% NMDC 7,64,53,700 139.05 2.13% -0.64% CANBK 5,23,69,200 211.25 1.86% -0.62% BOSCHLTD 1,61,200 17,347.90 0.57% -0.59%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LTI 6,67,950 7,350.75 -3.27% 21.60% DIXON 4,08,125 5,345 -2.99% 15.31% PERSISTENT 4,35,150 4,694 -3.44% 13.06% APLLTD 16,91,200 817.1 -2.85% 11.55% COFORGE 6,63,900 5,836.30 -3.86% 10.42%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 pack, Asian Paints, GMR Infra, Tata Communications, Pidilite, Radico Khaitan and Balrampur Chini were among the 13 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

One stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52 -week low: MAS Financial Services.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility — jumped 6.9 percent to 17.2, its biggest jump since December 20.