Trade setup for Jan 5: Can Nifty extend New Year rally? Check out key market cues before Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for the third day in a row on Tuesday, led by financial, oil & gas and IT shares. Weakness in healthcare stocks, however, limited the upside.

The Nifty Bank added 1.2 percent, after its biggest jump in more than seven months the previous day.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a second long candle on the daily chart, reflecting the emergence of strong upside momentum,

"This is a positive indication and signals more upside in the short term... Any dip from here could open a bullish sequence of higher tops and bottoms on the daily timeframe," he said.

Time to book some profit?

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com, advises traders to continue with a positive bias in the short term. "One can look to book profits in the range of 17,900-17,970 and take some money off the table," he said.

"This week, option writers have added positions in puts, with decent writing in the 17,700-17,600 strikes. This indicates the support base is shifting higher and intraday declines should be used as buying opportunities," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 5 session:

Global markets

European stocks extended the New Year rally on Tuesday, led by economy-sensitive travel, banking and commodity stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.8 percent at the last count. Fresh signs that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 might be less severe than initially feared aided investor sentiment.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the momentum in the Nifty50 is likely to continue in the short term. "The target of 18,200 could be achieved in the next one week, with immediate support at 17,650," he said.

Some resistance can be expected in the 17,800-17,950 zone, said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments. But eventually, the index might scale higher to 18,050-18,100 levels now, he said.

"Any dip or intraday correction can be utilised to add long positions on the Nifty," Hathiramani suggested.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The index has support at 17,600 and resistance at 18,000, according to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Gupta sees support at 36,300 and resistance at 37,500.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 902.6 crore on Monday. Net buys by domestic institutional investors stood at Rs 803.1 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

However, Indian equities have logged a third straight month of FII outflows

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is placed at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, followed by 17,600 with almost 97,000 contracts, according to exchange data.

This suggests a key hurdle at the 18,000 mark and immediate support comes in at 17,600, followed by a major base at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BALRAMCHIN 9,58,400 428.7 13.96% 296.83% HINDCOPPER 31,60,500 133.95 4.16% 117.82% GNFC 8,52,800 477.45 6.74% 109.60% RAIN 15,57,500 244.95 3.31% 78.33% ASTRAL 5,66,775 2,400.50 2.32% 37.51%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) EICHERMOT 27,69,900 2,710.50 -0.45% -5.99% LALPATHLAB 4,84,875 3,833.10 -0.94% -2.91% FSL 94,06,800 187 -1.22% -1.77% SUNTV 1,18,89,000 505.75 -0.19% -0.86% MUTHOOTFIN 33,33,750 1,539 -0.32% -0.71%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) POWERGRID 2,81,63,573 211.45 2.77% -3.52% BERGEPAINT 49,19,200 786.45 0.76% -1.77% TVSMOTOR 79,49,200 629.05 0.52% -1.18% BHARATFORG 79,00,500 718.5 0.60% -1.06% MARUTI 21,82,600 7,636 1.38% -1.04%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VEDL 4,46,89,600 336 -5.43% 42.30% TATACOMM 8,58,000 1,425.05 -1.74% 41.68% NBCC 69,12,000 46.15 -1.81% 29.17% AARTIIND 20,50,200 997.25 -2.48% 14.84% MARICO 73,30,000 503.4 -2.52% 11.51%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 pack, Birlasoft, Coforge, L&T Infotech, L&T Tech, Minda Corp, GMR Infra, Suzlon, KIMS, Pidilite, Balrampur Chini, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Affle and KPR Mill were among the 21 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

One stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52 -week low: MAS Financial Services.

