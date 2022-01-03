Trade setup for Jan 4: Can Nifty50 hold 17,600? Check out key market cues before Tuesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks began 2022 with a bang with the Nifty50 reclaiming the 17,600 mark, powered by broad-based gains led by financial, IT and oil & gas counters. The Nifty Bank surged 2.7 percent — its biggest jump since May 21, 2021.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart in a sign of a strong comeback of the bulls,

He believes one can expect further upside in the short term.

"The negative sequence of lower tops and bottoms on the daily chart is now placed at the edge, which could mean that the bearish setup is likely to be negated... Any dips from here could unfold a bullish setup like higher highs and lows," Shetti added.

More upside possible?

Any upmove with a major contribution from the financial basket is healthy and gives confidence the market will continue to rise from the current crucial juncture, said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One. He believes levels of 17,750-17,900 are now key to watch out for in the Nifty.

"Since we are continuously moving upwards from 16,800, we may see some profit booking in between; but traders need not worry as long as we are convincingly above 17,150. Before this, immediate supports are placed at 17,500-17,400 levels," Chavan said. He advises traders to focus on individual themes in the market now.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 4 session:

Global markets

Shares in European markets hit all-time highs, starting the year in an upbeat mood, on hopes of steady economic recovery despite a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.6 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were also up 0.6 percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The uptrend is expected to continue in both Nifty and Bank Nifty, and traders may use intraday declines for buying opportunities, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

"The near-term level to watch out for the Nifty will be the 61.8 percent retracement of the recent correction, which is around 17,766. One the other hand, 17,500-17,450 will now be the immediate support range," he said.

It is time to be more selective now. That is the message from Gaurav Dua, Head-Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. He remains positive on equities in the New Year.

"2022 could be a year of underperforming sectors like public sector banks, mortgage companies, and auto and auto ancillaries to play catch up as smart money shifts to stocks with relatively more attractive valuations," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the index is expected at 17,400 and immediate support at 18,000, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, Nigam sees immediate support at 36,000 and immediate resistance at 37,000.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 575.4 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors made net buys of Rs 1,165.6 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

However, Indian equities have logged a third straight month of FII outflows

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,900 with almost 67,000 contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at the 17,500 mark, with nearly 92,000 contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,900 followed by a major hurdle at 18,000, and support at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HINDCOPPER 15,05,000 129.7 3.39% 104.57% NBCC 34,80,000 46.95 1.40% 97.93% GNFC 4,36,800 447.5 0.89% 95.54% BALRAMCHIN 5,32,800 375.8 1.72% 81.38% ABCAPITAL 47,78,400 130.3 4.45% 52.85%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AUROPHARMA 1,51,10,250 733.5 -0.66% -0.89% SRF 30,40,875 2,428.70 -0.21% -0.78% ESCORTS 50,55,050 1,911.05 -0.43% -0.47% BALKRISIND 13,98,200 2,325 -0.22% -0.07%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AUBANK 36,41,500 1,081.50 4.02% -3.95% IDFCFIRSTB 14,63,31,300 49.75 2.26% -3.37% TORNTPOWER 30,66,000 554.6 0.56% -1.91% NMDC 7,77,40,100 136 1.45% -1.37% CUB 95,84,600 139.35 2.84% -1.14%

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RAIN 10,90,000 237.75 -1.45% 43.12% BATAINDIA 12,66,650 1,869.30 -0.65% 17.67% TATACOMM 7,49,200 1,450 -1.53% 14.31% PERSISTENT 4,09,650 4,887.90 -0.63% 9.52% COROMANDEL 9,33,125 759.4 -0.07% 9.38%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 pack, Infosys, Sun Pharma, IDFC, Rajesh Exports, Minda Corp, Persistent, Suzlon, KIMS, KPIT Tech, Birlasoft, eClerx, KPR Mill, Fortis Healthcare and Narayana Hrudayalaya were among the 24 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Only one stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52 -week low: MAS Financial Services.

Volatility gauge