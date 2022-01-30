Trade setup for Jan 31: More pain ahead for Nifty ahead of Budget? Check out key market cues before Monday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks reversed sharp gains in a choppy session on Friday, dragged by financial and auto stock, though IT, pharma and consumer shares lent prevented deeper losses.

The Nifty Bank ended 0.8 percent lower, after rising nearly three percent in the past two days.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, suggesting an inability of the market to sustain the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"After a sustainable upside recovery from significant lower support of the ascending trend line around 16,850-16,900 levels recently, the Nifty showing weak upside bounce is not a good sign," he said.

Time to buy on dips

The market appears to be consolidating in a narrow trading segment ahead of the Union Budget, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. He suggests a 'buying on dips' strategy for the short term as he expects the 50-scrip index to stay within a range of 16,800-17,400.

"Below 16,800, support lies at the 200-day simpe moving average of 16,700, and 16,400, below which, the biggest support is available at 16,000. Above 17,400, there are several hurdles in the 17,600-17,800 band," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 31 session:

Global markets

US equities surged on Friday led by technology stocks, with the key indices notching their best day so far in 2022. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite ended 1.7-3.1 percent higher.

Earlier that day, European markets fell amid the prospect of higher interest rates and concern over the situation in Russia and Ukraine. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dropped one percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's underlying trend remains choppy. "There is no confirmation of any higher bottom reversal at the lows. Crucial support of the uptrend line could be tested again around 16,850-16,900 levels this week before showing another small bounce," he said. .

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah expects the index to move between 16,800 and 17,400 in the next 2-3 days. If the Nifty breaks crucial support at 16,800, a drop to 16,400 cannot be ruled out, he said.

"Traders should braced for some downside in the coming days unless the Nifty moves above 17,300 with conviction," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Strong support for the index is expected at 17,000 and resistance at 17,400 for the near term, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities .

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 5045.3 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 3,358.7 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with nearly 40,250 contracts, and a high degree of contracts at 17,500, with 23,100 contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 16,500, with around 74,300 contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by a major hurdle at 18,000, and main support at 16,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CIPLA 44,10,900 928 2.45% 60.73% MFSL 4,55,000 895.05 0.95% 47.71% AXISBANK 1,12,32,000 773.95 3.20% 30.34% SBIN 1,90,39,500 529.1 2.88% 23.78% M&M 34,20,200 859.8 0.52% 20.90%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BOSCHLTD 31,200 16,230 -0.45% -86.22% UBL 1,99,150 1,516 -2.76% -58.17% TORNTPOWER 4,95,000 537 -1.04% -54.85% NAM-INDIA 7,39,200 323.4 -3.10% -48.27% RAMCOCEM 4,59,850 842.7 -1.76% -48.24%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RBLBANK 1,15,59,400 153.35 6.12% -69.82% AUBANK 8,02,000 1,276.90 2.09% -34.29% VEDL 1,82,77,600 329.25 3.49% -31.48% BALRAMCHIN 14,78,400 418.85 1.38% -28.68% INDHOTEL 32,89,996 200.5 1.26% -21.27%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TECHM 59,78,400 1,453 -3.35% 62.06% MARICO 27,63,000 464.4 -0.66% 52.23% BHARATFORG 17,58,000 718 -1.47% 51.45% TORNTPHARM 1,95,000 2,662.70 -15.61% 49.62% LT 39,61,175 1,913.35 -0.64% 41.89%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Eight stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs, including Maruti Suzuki , PowerGrid, Lakshmi Machine, Hitachi Energy and Bharat Dynamics.

52-week lows

HDFC AMC, L&T Finance, LIC Housing Finance, SpiceJet, Cadila Healthcare, Wockhard and Spandana S

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session one percent lower on Thursday, amid weakness across global markets after the Fed signalled a rate hike in March. However, a rebound in banking counters -- in the second half of the day -- helped headline indices recover a majority of their intraday losses.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small body-positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, reflecting high volatility in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"A follow-through upmove could open a sustainable upside for the short term," he said.

A pullback rally in the makint?

The 50-scrip index's double bottom pattern suggests the strong possibility of a fresh pullback rally from the current levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. It has been taking support near 16,900, with momentum indicators suggesting a quick uptrend, he said.

"For traders, strong support is placed at 17,000 and 16,900 levels, above which, a pullback rally could take the index to the 17,250-17,350 band. On the downside, any fall below 16,900 will make the uptrend vulnerable," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 28 session:

Global markets

European shares fell on Thursday following a global sell-off, as the two-year US bond yields hit a 23-month high. The US central bank reaffirmed plans to end its bond buys in March in what Chairman Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting mildly positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes there is no confirmation yet of the formation of a bottom reversal at the lows. The sustenance of important support around 16,800-16,900 levels -- retested by the index on Thursday -- could be crucial for a reasonable bounce ahead, he said.

The Nifty saw buying interest at 16,900 for a second straight day, a sign the sentiment could be turning in favour of the bulls, said independent technical analyst Manish Shah. However, there is likely to be a lot of uncertainty in the sentiment ahead of the Union Budget, he said.

"As long as support at 16,800 holds, we should see more upsides in the Nifty... A break above 17,250 should lead to a rally to 17,650-17,700 levels," said Shah, who sees a high chance of the index breaking above 17,250.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Strong support for the index is expected at 16,600 and key resistance at 18,300, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities .

Bank Nifty : For the banking index, he sees key support at 37,200 and resistance at 38,500.

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 7,094.5 crore on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 4,534.5 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,400, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,400 followed by a major hurdle 100 points higher, and major support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BATAINDIA 7,77,700 2,088.90 6.73% 40.10% ALKEM 1,94,200 3,413.30 1.27% 37.59% DIXON 5,33,500 4,399.85 0.15% 18.25% BSOFT 43,91,400 446.05 1.49% 14.24% UBL 8,23,200 1,547.90 3.37% 14.12%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AXISBANK 4,89,01,200 766.1 -1.14% -6.17% CANBK 4,75,20,000 239.5 -0.83% -5.32% MARUTI 28,12,500 8,579.20 -1.99% -4.19% BANKBARODA 12,64,06,800 103.5 -0.19% -4.10% SBIN 8,60,04,000 524.4 -1.13% -3.01%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SRF 32,91,750 2,403.80 2.09% -8.58% MFSL 15,61,300 919.65 3.13% -6.91% IRCTC 83,45,750 848 3.86% -5.66% MCDOWELL-N 1,68,76,250 859.5 1.76% -5.30% PERSISTENT 4,25,250 4,295 5.33% -5.26%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TECHM 1,57,25,400 1,413.55 -2.69% 15.77% RBLBANK 3,09,31,400 148.15 -3.67% 15.00% INDIGO 27,88,250 1,861.55 -0.52% 13.75% CHAMBLFERT 28,21,500 430.75 -4.76% 13.66% AUBANK 26,85,500 1,277.90 -0.06% 12.83%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Five stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs, including ONGC, Bharat Dynamics and Lakshmi Machine Works.

52-week lows

Alembic Pharma, Jubilant Pharmova and Vaibhav Global hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — ended 1.8 percent lower at 20.7 on Friday, having cooled off after rising as much as 1.1 percent during the session.