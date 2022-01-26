Trade setup for Jan 27: Can Nifty extend pullback ahead of F&O expiry? Check out key market cues before Thursday's session

Indian equity benchmarks managed to end a volatile session well in the green on Tuesday thanks to a fag-end recovery, led by gains in financial, auto, metal energy stocks. Both headline indices closed 0.6-0.7 percent higher, having lost more than six percent in five straight sessions. The Nifty Bank ended 2.1 percent higher to break an eight-day losing streak.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, partially engulfing the long bear candle of the previous day, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"This indicates a type of counterattack bulls pattern at the lows ... Hence, a further follow-through upmove could open a sizable bounce in the market ahead," he said.

Brace for more volatility

The short term formation is still on the weak side, though the intraday texture suggests the continuation of a pullback in the next couple of sessions, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"Volatility will remain as concerns related to geopolitical developments, rising oil prices and the Fed's likely move on key rates will continue to keep investors on the edge," he said. Back home, the monthly futures & options series is due for expiration on Thursday.

Traders can expect 17,400-17,450 levels if the index succeeds in holding the 17,000-17,100 support zone, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 27 session:

Global markets

European equities extended gains on Wednesday and were on track for their best session since early December. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 1.9 percent at the last count.

Investors braced for any hints of faster monetary policy tightening from the US Federal Reserve bank in the face of surging inflation. S&P 500 futures were up 1.4 percent, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the 50-scrip index is ready to show an upside bounce. "A confirmation of bottom reversal, going by Tuesday's low, is likely to pull the Nifty towards 17,800 in the near term. Any dips could find support around 17,100," he said.

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah believes the underlying sentiment in the index has turned marginally bullish, and one could see a rally to 17,550-17,600 over the next couple of days. On the lower side, he sees support at 17,690-17,600, which as long as held should lead to more upside.

"On a day to day basis, the Nifty will continue to be volatile and one can expect some knee-jerk reactions during the course of the day," he warned.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the 50-scrip index is expected at 17,000 and resistance at 17,500, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities .

Bank Nifty : For the banking index, he sees key support at 37,200 and resistance at 38,000.

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 7,094.5 crore on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 4,534.5 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.4 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 followed by a major hurdle at 18,000 and significant support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 7,76,30,000 11.35 1.34% 531.83% IBULHSGFIN 47,52,300 213.5 1.21% 375.28% BHEL 1,68,63,000 57.95 0.87% 330.07% SUNPHARMA 86,17,000 808.8 1.04% 138.73% ATUL 27,600 9,556.80 3.29% 135.33%

Expiry: Feb 24

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PEL 16,30,750 2,360.05 -0.39% -67.82% ASIANPAINT 20,53,650 3,151 -0.26% -65.89% DABUR 55,66,250 543.75 -0.36% -65.26% JINDALSTEL 1,75,47,500 375 -0.50% -64.61% HAVELLS 23,69,500 1,180 -0.17% -64.25%

Expiry: Jan 27

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GRASIM 28,21,500 1,721 1.68% -73.22% TORNTPOWER 17,65,500 541.35 0.70% -71.96% NESTLEIND 1,49,850 18,789.95 0.26% -71.76% VOLTAS 19,66,000 1,184.55 0.71% -71.11% MUTHOOTFIN 25,86,375 1,454.95 1.03% -70.13%

Expiry: Jan 27

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PIDILITIND 9,07,750 2,600 -1.74% 141.61% ASHOKLEY 95,22,000 131.8 -0.94% 118.10% RAMCOCEM 8,44,050 843.25 -5.51% 104.63% ULTRACEMCO 7,52,600 7,115.05 -0.98% 88.28% TRENT 9,69,325 1,078.55 -4% 87.73%

Expiry: Feb 24

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Five stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs: Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid, ABB, Bharat Dynamics and Hitachi Energy.

52-week lows

As many as 22 stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows, including SBI Cards, LIC Housing, HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, Petronet, MGL, Spandana Sphoorthy, IndiaMART, Strides Pharma Science, Wockhardt and V-Guard.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index—which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term—settled 6.4 percent lower at 21.4 on Tuesday, having surged as much as 5.7 percent during the session.