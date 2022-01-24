Trade setup for Jan 25: More pain ahead for Nifty50? Check out key market cues before Tuesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks suffered their biggest single-day percentage fall since November 26 on Friday, extending losses to the fifth straight session, dragged by an across-the-board sell-off. The Nifty Metal tumbled 5.2 percent and the banking index 1.7 percent,

Volatility gauge VIX surged 20.8 percent to 22.8 on Monday -- its highest close since May 4, 2021.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed an exceptional long negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, suggesting a selling climax in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Crucial lower support at 17,600-17,500 levels has been broken decisively. Monday's decline has taken the index below the 61.8 percent retracement support level of 17,150... This is a negative sign and a confirmation that the decline seems to be a sharp reversal on the downside," he said.

ALSO READ

Warning sign

The expectation of any decision on a rate hike in the near term triggered widespread selling in the market, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty has broken below the 50-day simple moving average in a broadly negative sign, though it found support near the 17,000 mark, he said.

He believes a pullback rally could be on the cards, up to 17,300-17,450 levels, if the 50-scrip benchmark manages to trade above 17,050. "On the contrary, a dismissal of 17,050 could trigger one more leg of correction up to 16,900-16,800 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 25 session:

Global markets

European shares plunged on Monday amid worries about a potential conflict in Ukraine, and ahead of a scheduled Federal Reserve meeting this week that could signal the removal of its COVID-era stimulus programme. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index down 2.3 percent in early hours, and set for its worst day since November 26.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.8 percent, suggesting a negative opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty's near-term trend is sharply negative. He sees the possibility of a bottom reversal in the index around crucial support at 16,900-16,800 levels in the next few sessions. "The confirmation of a bottom reversal could open a bounce from the lows," he said.

Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, expects more downside ahead as he suspects the bears to remain in full control of the market. " The technical landscape will improve considerably only above 17,777... Massive profit booking will continue to be the preferred theme in the near term and any risk-on move will have to wait," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the 50-scrip index is expected at 17,000 and resistance at 17,500, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities .

Bank Nifty : For the banking index, he sees key support at 36,500 and resistance at 37,500.

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 3,148.6 crore on Friday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 269.4 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with nearly two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,000, with more than one lakh contracts.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 17,500 followed by major resistance at Mount 18,000 and meaningful support only at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are two stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 5,60,63,700 164.4 0.70% 14.01% MUTHOOTFIN 35,14,125 1,440.70 0.45% 3.48%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 15,56,800 754.1 -2.68% -37.63% AMARAJABAT 63,26,000 598.05 -2.44% -27.33% LALPATHLAB 5,51,125 2,860.95 -4.70% -21.18% PVR 25,41,308 1,527.15 -0.53% -20.58% L&TFH 5,78,63,216 72.95 -3.38% -19.99%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BANDHANBNK 2,43,00,000 306 3.41% -16.91% CIPLA 96,87,600 892 2.98% -5.45% LUPIN 51,26,350 918.35 1.77% -1.48%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SIEMENS 15,10,575 2,225.15 -4.98% 29.89% RECLTD 3,19,50,000 129.2 -2.82% 24.08% MFSL 16,71,150 906.4 -2.88% 20.96% PIIND 17,96,500 2,474.55 -4.51% 20.11% PAGEIND 62,010 40,173.80 -5.88% 19.93%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Three stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs: Adani Transmission, Cholamandalam Investment and ABB India.

52-week lows

As many as 27 stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows, including HDFC Life, HDFC AMC, LIC Housing, SBI Cards, Aurobindo Pharma, MGL, Petronet, MAS Financial, Spandana Sphhorty, IndiaMART, Cadila Healthcare and Zydus Wellness.