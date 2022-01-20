Trade setup for Jan 21: Will Nifty find support at lower levels? Check out key market cues ahead of Friday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks finished the choppy session sharply lower on Thursday, extending losses to a third straight day, dragged by IT, financial and oil & gas stocks. However gains in metal shares lent some support.

The Nifty Bank fell half a percent, descending for the sixth day in a row.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart with a lower shadow -- a third of its kind back-to-back, signalling chances of buying emerging from support at 17,650, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The index is now placed at the support zone of 17,650-17,700, he said.

The correction so far is healthy and one can expect the Nifty to hold the 17,600 level, said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking. For traders, a major challenge is to tackle volatility amid the earnings season, he said.

"It’s prudent to limit positions and prefer a hedged approach until markets resume the uptrend. Investors, on the other hand, shouldn’t worry much about the recent fall, and stay focused on accumulating quality stocks on dips," Mishra said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 21 session:

Global markets

European share markets recovered initial losses in a choppy session on Thursday as cautious investors continued to assess how far and fast the US central bank will begin raising interest rates in 2022. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up half a percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq Composite entered correction territory, off 10 percent from the recent peak.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes there is no clear evidence of a bottom being formed at the lows. " A sustainable upmove in the subsequent sessions is likely to confirm a higher bottom reversal. The lower area of 17,650-17,600 levels is expected to be a strong support zone going ahead," he said.

Selling pressure can pull the index towards 17,350-17,450 in the short term, according to Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research-Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

"The medium-term outlook remains intact as we don’t see any signs of a trend reversal. On the higher side, we expect the Nifty to conquer 19,000-19,500 going forward," said Agrawal, whose sees value in energy and NBFC spaces, and expects high beta sectors to stay volatile.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Strong support for the 50-scrip index is expected at 17,600 and key resistance at 18,300, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities .

Bank Nifty : For the banking index, he sees key support at 37,500 and resistance at 38,500.

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2,704.8 crore on Wednesday. Net sales by domestic institutional investors stood at Rs 195.1 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,800, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000 and 18,600, with more than one lakh contracts each. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,700, with more than 93,350 contracts, and the next highest at 17,900, with almost 93,000 contracts.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at 18,300 followed by more resistance at Mount 18,000, and meaningful support only at 17,900-17,700.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CHOLAFIN 71,26,250 649.15 5.78% 10.89% SYNGENE 9,63,050 610 2.31% 9.18% ASIANPAINT 35,40,900 3,313 0.62% 6.61% TATACONSUM 96,63,975 728.4 1.39% 6.58% BALRAMCHIN 57,80,800 456.1 1.76% 5.48%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BAJAJ-AUTO 29,10,250 3,312.05 -4.12% -5.60% CHAMBLFERT 37,83,000 479.5 -0.77% -5.27% AARTIIND 21,10,550 1,060.35 -1.54% -3.87% HONAUT 8,490 45,415.65 -0.62% -3.00% LTI 9,90,750 6,629.95 -1.42% -2.97%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAM-INDIA 32,67,200 361.8 0.78% -4.55% JKCEMENT 3,28,650 3,467.85 1.36% -4.21% IEX 3,81,15,000 260.65 0.08% -3.93% TORNTPOWER 26,53,500 573.6 1.38% -3.22% RBLBANK 2,68,36,600 152.2 0.50% -2.23%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUMMINSIND 11,27,400 950.15 -1.90% 29.43% ICICIGI 29,55,025 1,380 -3.03% 14.18% HINDUNILVR 83,44,500 2,270.25 -2.09% 11.07% OFSS 5,89,250 3,713 -7.42% 9.86% MPHASIS 19,46,350 3,007.05 -2.98% 8.36%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

As many as 16 stocks in the BSE 500 pack hit 52-week highs, including Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Tata Elxsi, P&G Hygiene, Minda Corp, Praj Industries, Lakshmi Machine and Balrampur Chini.

52-week lows

Seven stocks hit 52-week lows: SBI Cards, Ceat, Gillette, IGL, MAS Financial, Spandana Sphoorty and Zydus Wellness.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility — finished the day down 0.2 percent at 17.8, having moved within a range of 17.3-18.5 during the session.