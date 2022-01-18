Trade setup for Jan 18: More downside awaits Nifty50? Check out key market cues ahead of Wednesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session on Tuesday sharply lower amid across-the-board selling. Weakness in IT, oil & gas and auto stocks put maximum pressure on headline indices.

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility — rose 6.1 percent to 17.8 on Tuesday, its biggest jump since January 5.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a bearish engulfing pattern as well as a bearish harmonic pattern on the daily chart, according to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Momentum oscillator RSI has entered a bearish crossover. Resistance is visible at 18,350-18,400 on the higher end, and support at 18,000-17,850 on the lower end," he said.

ALSO READ

Profit booking at highs

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, advises the bulls to be cautious at the highs. Immediate support at the uptrend line connecting rising swing lows has been broken on the downside at 18,250, he said.

"Tuesday's long negative candle reflects sharp profit booking at the highs. Such negative pattern was absent in the last 24-25 sessions, after the bottom formation at 16,410 on December 20, 2021. The important hurdle of the previous swing high of 18,342 (October 27) remains intact," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 19 session:

Global markets

European share markets began Tuesday's session on a sharply negative note, as oil prices hit a seven-year peak that pushed benchmark German bund yields to the bring of positive territory. US Treasuries climbed to pre-COVID levels. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 1.2 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were also down 1.2 percent, suggesting a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Nifty closed below its 20-day exponential moving average due to the last-hour sell-off, following what seemed like a tug of war between the bulls and the bears, said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.

This certainly has applied some brakes to the recent momentum, and some correction within an uptrend cannot be ruled out, he said.

"In case 18,000, where immediate support is placed, does not hold, we could see this correction getting extended towards the 20-day exponential moving average, at 17,800. On the flipside, 18,300-18,350 levels will now be seen as immediate resistance," he added.

HDFC Securities' Shetti fears more weakness is possible in the short term. "Any upside from here could find resistance around 18,225 and that could be a 'sell on rise' opportunity. The next lower level to be watched is 17,800," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Support for the 50-scrip index is expected at 18,000 and resistance at 18,300, according to Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research at Choice Broking.

Bank Nifty : For the banking index, he sees support at 37,800 and resistance at 38,600.

FII/DII activity

Provisional data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 855.5 crore on Monday. Net sales by domestic institutional investors stood at Rs 115.3 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows that the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,300, with 1.5 lakh contracts, followed by 18,400, with 1.3 lakh contracts. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 17,500, with more than 86,000 contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with close to 86,000 contracts.

This suggests a major hurdle at 18,300-18,400, and immediate support at Mount 18,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CHOLAFIN 71,65,000 612 1.64% 13.45% AXISBANK 4,53,82,800 726.9 1.59% 9.00% DRREDDY 25,75,500 4,704.85 0.30% 3.36% ICICIGI 30,41,300 1,456 1.33% 2.74% COLPAL 30,81,750 1,469.45 0.02% 1.99%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GNFC 36,21,800 478.15 -3.61% -11.59% CHAMBLFERT 40,65,000 466.1 -1.13% -9.34% INDIACEM 1,57,41,200 236.7 -6.13% -9.14% NBCC 3,65,28,000 50.2 -4.83% -6.41% HINDCOPPER 1,44,82,400 130.35 -5.54% -6.03%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HDFCBANK 3,64,98,550 1,531.65 0.24% -2.07%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LALPATHLAB 4,91,625 3,333.95 -5.08% 18.79% MANAPPURAM 1,73,91,000 163.05 -3.41% 17.18% AMBUJACEM 1,26,82,500 380.7 -6.70% 13.57% APOLLOHOSP 23,53,000 4,617.05 -6.10% 11.16% AARTIIND 19,39,700 1,087.35 -2.17% 9.20%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

TCS, L&T, Grasim, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Aditya Birla Fashion, Trident, Chambal Fertilisers, Deepak Fertilisers and Polycab were among the 26 stocks in the BSE 500 pack that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Three stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows: Dilip Buildcon, Spandana Sphoorty and IGL.