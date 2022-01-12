Trade setup for Jan 13: Can Nifty50 test higher levels? Check out key market cues before Thursday's session

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a fourth straight session on Wednesday, led by financial and oil & gas shares. The Nifty IT index failed to hold on to the green to end flat, as investors awaited quarterly numbers from IT majors TCS, Infosys and Wipro due later in the day.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart, suggesting the continuation of sharp momentum , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"There is a possibility of another gap-up in the coming sessions... Any correction now or from the highs could be a 'buy on dips' opportunity for the short term," he said.

The gap

The gap created at 18,081-18,128 on the daily chart is a crucial support zone for the short term, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The bulls need to hold on to this gap area in order to keep the upward trajectory intact. In that case, the index can test its weekly upper Bollinger Band near 18,400. On the other hand, if the gap gets filled, it can turn out to be an exhaustion gap, and the short-term implication will be bearish.

Here are key things to know about the market before the January 13 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices rose on Wednesday after consumer prices data that largely met expectations eased some concerns about faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. The three main gauges -- the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite -- were up 0.5-0.9 percent at the last count.

European shares rose, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.8 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes there is a possibility of the 50-scrip index reaching another crucial resistance at around 18,340 and 18,600 in the next one week. "The formation of unfilled gap-up start of Wednesday could hint at another 1-2 such gaps in the short term, with immediate support at 18,090," he said.

Independent technical analyst Manish Shah believes the Nifty is in a strong uptrend. He suggests avoiding short selling the market now.

"We will remain on the long side of the market as long as the index holds the support levels of 17,990-18,040... Any short term pullback to 18,100 should be a buying opportunity," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The 50-scrip index has strong support at 18,000 and key resistance at 18,400, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem securities.

Bank Nifty : For the banking index, he sees support at 38,400 and resistance at 39,000 .

FII/DII activity

Provisional exchange data shows foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,001.6 crore on Wednesday. However, domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 1,332 crore.

Call/put open interest

Exchange data shows the maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,400, with 1.2 lakh contracts. On the contrary, the maximum put open interest is at 17,700, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts.

This suggests the next hurdles at 18,400 and 18,500 levels, and meaningful support at 18,000, followed by 17,700.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATACHEM 1,120 3.75 2.74% 4200.00% GSPL 330 11.4 98.26% 2460.00% INDHOTEL 240 0.75 15.38% 2150.00% GSPL 350 4.95 175% 2100.00% SRF 2,780 28 105.88% 1500.00%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MOTHERSUMI 2,00,90,000 244 -3.33% -6.29% GUJGASLTD 21,36,250 712.7 -0.13% -1.87% IBULHSGFIN 3,50,48,600 221 -0.27% -1.53% CUMMINSIND 10,36,800 971.4 -0.29% -1.27% GRANULES 1,47,31,200 334.1 -0.74% -0.99%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 77,78,40,000 12.9 8.40% -7.78% BANDHANBNK 2,69,26,200 283 1.89% -4.85% DELTACORP 1,72,79,900 290.15 2.42% -3.89% HONAUT 7,215 43,682.45 0.12% -3.74% RBLBANK 3,66,18,300 148 3.79% -2.54%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABBOTINDIA 38,750 17,967.50 -1.56% 11.48% LAURUSLABS 44,89,200 521.8 -1.16% 11.35% WIPRO 2,59,19,200 691.9 -0.13% 10.21% LTTS 8,12,400 5,641.90 -0.41% 10.00% GMRINFRA 5,38,20,000 45 -0.22% 8.86%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

In the BSE 500 pack, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green, Page Industries, Pidilite, Tata Communications, Suzlon, Chambal Fertilisers, Deepak Fertilisers and Gujarat Fluorochemicals were among the 18 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Two stocks in the broadest index on the bourse hit 52-week lows: MAS Financial and Gillette.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility — cooled off 3.2 percent to 17.2 on Wednesday.