Trade setup for Sept 9: Decisive bounce due in Nifty50? Key market cues before Thursday's session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session marginally lower on Wednesday amid weakness across global markets. Gains in banking and financial services shares were offset by losses in IT and automobile counters.

Nifty Bank rose 0.8 percent, breaking a three-day losing streak.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The index formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He believes a positive session on Thursday could indicate chances of more upside ahead.

Indecision

There appears to be indecision in the market, according to Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"Nifty is unable to cross its immediate swing high, which is around 17,440, which will act as immediate and strong resistance, followed by 17,500. Any break above the mentioned resistance levels may see good traction and take the index towards the 18,000 mark," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures traded 0.1 percent lower, indicating a sluggish start ahead on Wall Street. European markets fell amid concerns about slowing global growth. The STOXX 600 index fell 1 percent -- on track for its biggest decline in three weeks. All eyes were on a European Central Bank meeting for clues on tapering plans. Earlier in the day, Asian equities halted a winning streak that lasted eight consecutive sessions.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects the current short-term consolidation to end soon. "That could open a decisive bounce from the lows in the next one or two sessions. The confirmation of a higher bottom is likely to pull Nifty50 towards 17,550-17,600 levels by the next week," he said.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, believes an uptrend is still intact in the index. He said stocks from the banking, financial services and insurance (BSFI), metals, IT and textile spaces will be in focus on Thursday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The index has strong support at 17,300, followed by 17,225-17,150 levels, and expected to meet resistance in the 17,425-17,500 zone, according to Sharma.

Bank Nifty: The banking index has major support at 36,600, followed by 36,450-36,300, and faces a hurdle at 36,900-37,100, he said.

FII/DII activity

Net outflow by foreign institutional investors from the Indian capital market stood at Rs 145.5 crore on Tuesday, and net sales by domestic institutional investors were at Rs 136.6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

There is a high degree of call open interest at the strike prices of 17,400 and 17,500. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 17,300, and next only at 17,000, NSE data shows. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 17,400, and support comes in at 17,300, followed by 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TRENT 14,35,500 1,040.85 3.79% 36.16% NAM-INDIA 33,80,800 440.75 4.88% 23.28% NAUKRI 9,93,750 6,722.15 8.28% 19.65% HDFCAMC 11,56,200 3,314 5.88% 17.11% INDIAMART 2,31,675 9,025 2.67% 15.64%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HINDALCO 3,53,03,000 457 -1.53% -2.38% TCS 98,32,200 3,790 -0.98% -1.64% STAR 18,92,025 596 -0.47% -1.61% APOLLOTYRE 1,22,30,000 215.1 -1.65% -1.37% MGL 18,07,200 1,166.95 -0.01% -0.83%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) FEDERALBNK 8,03,70,000 83.65 2.14% -3.84% AUBANK 42,56,500 1,184 1.33% -2.10% LTI 7,40,400 5,430.45 0.25% -1.58% TORNTPOWER 34,47,000 485.15 2.79% -1.57% TATACONSUM 85,81,950 879.5 0.91% -1.10%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 19,80,225 3,273.35 -0.38% 17.92% INDUSTOWER 1,26,67,200 235.9 -2.68% 17.35% SBILIFE 66,93,000 1,215 -1.97% 11.45% OFSS 3,24,375 4,749.25 -0.13% 10.60% NAVINFLUOR 4,22,100 4,020.45 -3.17% 10.18%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Thirty four stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest index on the bourse — clocked 52-week highs, including Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Naukri, Titan, Voltas, Trent, UltraTech, Ambuja Cements, IRCTC and TeamLease .Trident, UBL, PI Industries, Pfizer, Oil India, Allcargo, Bajaj Electricals, Blue Dart, Brigade, ICICI Prudential Life, IEX and Mahindra Holidays also hit the milestone.

52-week low

Only one stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week low: Ujjivan Financial Services.

Volatility gauge

The India VIX index — which measures the expectation of volatility in the market — cooled off 3.25 percent to 14.41 on Wednesday, having moved within a wide range of 12.49-15.06 during the session.