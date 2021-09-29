Trade setup for Sept 30: Nifty to remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry? Key market cues before Thursday's session

Indian equity benchmarks moved further away from record highs on Wednesday amid weakness across global markets. Losses in financial stocks along with heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and HUL pulled the Nifty50 lower, though gains in metal and pharma limited the downside. A monthly derivatives expiry due on Thursday also kept investors on the back foot.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip index formed a small positive candle with minor upper and lower shadows, which normally suggests a halt in the current trend but needs to be confirmed with a reasonable upmove ahead, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Any positive close on Thursday could bring bulls back into action for the short term, he said.

Brace for volatility ahead of F&O expiry

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, said Nifty50 is heavily volatile as it gets closer to the expiry day. He expects the market to remain volatile ahead of the derivatives expiry, and spaces such as banking, telecom, pharma and power to remain in focus.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading 0.3 percent higher, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

European shares moved higher on Wednesday as investors sought to staunch the bleed a day after global markets suffered their worst rout since January. The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped one percent in early hours, following a 2.2 percent slump the previous day.

Earlier in the day, Asian equity markets managed to avoid deeper losses as MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.8 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

"On Thursday, again, we expect an expansion of the trading range in the market. The Nifty is finding resistance at the 17,790-17,800 level, beyond which, we would see short-covering up to 17,860-17,880 levels. Below 17,690, the chances of the index hitting 17,600 would increase," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend remains negative for the index. But lack of sharp follow-through selling and the emergence of buying from lower supports suggest chances of a bounce in the next 1-2 sessions, he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate support for the index is expected at 17,575 , followed by 17,500- 17,450 levels, and immediate resistance at 17,750, followed by the 17,800-17,850 band, according to Sharma.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, he pegs support at 37,500-37,315 levels, and crucial resistance at 37,900 and 38,100.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) withdrew a net Rs 1,957.7 crore from Indian equities on Wednesday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, made net purchases of Rs 161.5 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

While the maximum call open interest is placed at 18,000, there is high accumulation at 17,900 and 17,800. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,600, and next at 17,500, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 17,800 and support at 17,600.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SUNPHARMA 1,36,85,000 809.9 3.76% 33.93% TORNTPHARM 4,31,250 3,149.80 1.28% 29.80% MARICO 58,40,000 553.2 0.34% 25.92% CHOLAFIN 67,62,500 574.9 3.35% 23.53% LTTS 4,03,800 4,735 2.68% 21.79%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIXON 2,06,875 4,440 -0.28% -23.56% IRCTC 10,67,625 3,764.85 -2.85% -23.29% VOLTAS 14,90,500 1,206.30 -0.59% -22.14% SHREECEM 66,525 29,297.10 -0.08% -19.35% TVSMOTOR 16,10,000 551.1 -0.99% -17.74%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 23,55,000 627.5 1.44% -26.80% AARTIIND 13,34,500 934.9 0.24% -24.71% L&TFH 3,14,03,556 90.5 1.91% -23.50% IPCALAB 1,40,850 2,357.90 0.19% -23.48% WIPRO 1,02,06,400 642.35 0.18% -22.40%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HDFCAMC 6,63,400 2,913.50 -5.24% 29.76% BAJAJ-AUTO 12,12,250 3,903.90 -0.21% 28.67% DABUR 50,28,750 622.85 -0.74% 21.43% AXISBANK 1,51,32,000 782.2 -1.03% 21.21% TECHM 49,25,400 1,399.35 -1.22% 17.43%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Sun Pharma, Cipla, Indian Oil, ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, Power Grid, NHPC, Hindalco and Titan were among the 34 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest gauge on the stock exchange — that clocked 52-week highs.

52-week lows

No stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week low. Apart from that, CarTrade Tech, Rolex Rings and Sansera Engineering were among the 24 stocks that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term -- rose 1.6 percent to settle at 18.8 on Wednesday -- its highest closing level recorded since May 27.