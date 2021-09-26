Trade setup for Sept 27: As Nifty tops 17,850, is there a buy-on-dips opportunity ahead? Key market cues before Monday's session

Indian equity benchmarks scaled record closing highs on Friday with the Nifty50 index crossing the 17,850 mark for the first time, though retreating about half a percent from a lifetime high hit earlier that day. Strong buying interest in IT and auto shares aided the rise in the headline index.

Nifty Bank was left with a 0.2 percent gain for the day, having risen as much as 0.9 percent during the session.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip benchmark has formed a bullish candle on the weekly chart for a second straight week, according to Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Any dip near Nifty50's new support zone of 17,750-17,650 will be a buying opportunity with a stop loss below 17,650. "If the said levels are held, we may see the index march towards the 18,000 mark; resistance is still placed around the 17,900-18,000 zone where traders can lock some of their long gains," he added.

Time to be watchful

The market has made a remarkable comeback in last four sessions, not only managing to recover from lows but clocking fresh highs, Sameet Chavan,

Chief Analyst - Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking, told CNBCTV18.com.

"The recovery beyond 17,600 has certainly surprised us... Ideally, after the market surpassed the previous highs, our cautious stance should have been negated but there are a few time-wise projections as well as negative divergence in the RSI-smoothened oscillator, clearly holding us back. Hence we would keep reassessing the situation closely for next few days," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday's session:

Global markets

Global markets were largely lower on Friday as investors weighed the potential fallout from debt-laden China Evergrande. Two of the three main indices on Wall Street ended 0.1-0.2 percent higher on Friday whereas the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge finished flat. Earlier that day, European markets slumped, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index losing 0.9 percent. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.2 percent after three days of gains, leaving it little changed for the week.

Evergrande’s electric car unit warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash, the clearest sign yet that the property developer’s liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Nifty seems to have encountered resistance at new highs once again, but the overall positive trend remains intact, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"Any weakness to the support of 17,600 could be a buy-on-dips opportunity. Levels of around 18,200-18,300 are the upside target to watch for the next one-two weeks," he said.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, advises investors to be cautious given the global situation and use strict stop losses for their positions. He expects telecom, banking, IT, fertilisers and realty stocks to be in focus on Monday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The index is expected to find support at 17,800 and 17,750 levels, and find resistance at 17,950 and 18,000 on the upside, according to Sharma.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, support is expected at 37,500-37,250 levels, and resistance comes in at 38,300 and 38,500, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 442.5 crore on Friday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), however, offloaded stocks worth a net Rs 515.9 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is concentrated at the strike prices of 18,000 and 18,500. On the other hand, there is a high degree of put open interest at 17,700 and 17,500, NSE data shows.

This suggests that immediate resistance can be expected at 18,000, and immediate support comes in at 17,700, and then 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are two stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASTRAL 3,96,825 2,127.20 0.67% 1.52% PAGEIND 83,340 33,740.05 1.71% 0.79%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SUNTV 1,20,16,500 514 -2.96% -49.81% GMRINFRA 9,76,27,500 36 -0.28% -26.46% INDUSINDBK 1,30,50,900 1,158.70 -0.88% -23.48% DIXON 4,58,125 4,375.90 -0.75% -19.26% HINDALCO 2,99,60,250 477 -1.30% -17.61%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DLF 2,54,85,900 409.35 1.87% -15.94% INDUSTOWER 1,38,26,400 316.25 13.01% -14.14% TATACHEM 83,52,000 887.4 4.55% -13.27% LTTS 5,62,200 4,848 1.51% -12.02% ICICIBANK 7,47,64,250 721.6 0.45% -11.36%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) COROMANDEL 15,74,375 805 -0.48% 3.53% TATACONSUM 83,07,900 837.25 -1.90% 0.80%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Grasim, L&T, Tech Mahindra and Wipro were among the 51 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest gauge on the stock exchange — that clocked 52-week highs.

L&T Infotech, L&T Tech, DLF, GMR Infra, Mindtree, Mphasis, Persistent, Page Industries, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck, Birlasoft, Cera, Chalet Hotels, Indian Hotels, Coforge, Dabur, Deepak Nitrire and Pidilite also hit the milestone.

52-week lows

No stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week low. Apart from that, CarTrade Tech, Evexia Lifecare and Suvidhaa Infoserve were among the 19 stocks that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term -- rose 1.9 percent to 16.9 on Friday, having spiked as much as 4.4 percent during the session.