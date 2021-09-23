Trade setup for Sept 24: How far ahead is Mount 18,000 for Nifty50? Key market cues before Friday's session

Indian equity benchmarks roared to record closing highs on Thursday propelled by strength across most sectors, a day after the outcome of the the Federal Reserve policy review met Street expectations. The Nifty50 index came within 160 points of the psychological level of 18,000 before trimming gains. Easing concerns about the financially-troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande boosted the morale of investors around the globe.

reaching a nearly 11-year peak. Financial stocks were in high demand, with the Bank Nifty spiking 2.2 percent. Realty stocks skyrocketed with the sectoral index

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip benchmark has formed a strong bullish breakout candle in the short timeframe, and has consistently maintained a higher bottom series that suggests an uptrend, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"For day traders, key support will be at 17,800-17,750-17,720 levels, and 17,900-17,950-17,990 levels could act as a major hurdle in the short term. Contrarian traders can take a long bet between 17,750 and 17,720 with a strict stop loss at the support level of 16,910," he said.

All eyes on Mount 18,000

"The market is celebrating easing of concerns in China's Evergrande crisis and no major surprise from the US central bank," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

He expects the upmove to continue as market participants eye the 18,000 mark in Nifty now "We reiterate our view of remaining selective and avoiding going overboard," Mishra added.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street made a strong start on Thursday with the three main indices jumping around one percent each in early deals, as the global mood brightened on easing concerns about cash-strapped realty developer China Evergrande. Equities in European markets rallied for a third straight day, with pan-European STOXX 600 index also gaining one percent.

Earlier in the day, shares in other Asian markets rose as Evergrande surged 30 percent in Hong Kong as its chairman sought to reassure investors after the company’s unit said it had resolved a coupon payment on an onshore bond.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, said the 50-scrip index might hit the 18,000 mark on Friday.

"The realty sector is driving the rally, and the stocks in this basket are in focus due to improvements in China's Evergrande Group and also as registration jumps due to reduction in stamp duty," said Sharma, who expects banking, fertiliser, media and realty shares to be in focus on Friday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The next resistance is placed at 17,850, followed by 17,900, and a bigger hurdle at 18,000, whereas support comes in at 17,750, followed by 17,710- 17,700 levels, according to Sharma.

Bank Nifty: For the banking index, the 37,880 level will now act as an immediate hurdle, and the next resistance is placed is 38,000 levels, whereas support comes is expected at 37,700-37,600 levels, followed by 37,475.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 357.9 crore on Thursday, whereas net purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were at Rs 1,173.1 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is concentrated at the strike prices of 17,850, and then 18,000. On the other hand, there is a high degree of put open interest at 17,700, NSE data shows. This suggests that immediate resistance can be expected at 17,850, followed by 18,000, and immediate support comes in at 17,700.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIXON 3,53,000 4,405 5.18% 32.15% GODREJPROP 18,94,100 2,181.75 11.97% 23.47% HINDALCO 2,98,82,850 483.9 4.44% 16.74% ABFRL 1,06,67,800 220 2.25% 15.65% UBL 13,34,200 1,663.85 1.59% 12.85%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 39,64,400 1,518 -0.40% -7.06% LUPIN 96,02,450 940.85 -0.25% -3.09% SYNGENE 14,08,450 660.05 -0.60% -2.29% PAGEIND 85,380 33,276.40 -0.50% -1.69% SIEMENS 19,70,650 2,167.80 -0.16% -0.64%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 6,32,925 3,930 1.17% -7.57% L&TFH 5,10,89,900 88.3 1.96% -3.48% IRCTC 16,23,050 3,718.10 0.97% -3.46% IDEA 53,31,20,000 10.6 1.44% -2.84% BERGEPAINT 48,02,600 822.55 0.94% -2.70%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ICICIGI 22,23,600 1,566 -3.89% 33.96% ASTRAL 3,93,250 2,112 -1.05% 13.64% COLPAL 27,40,150 1,704 -1.17% 9.18% COROMANDEL 15,27,500 810.95 -1.43% 7.36% NMDC 7,67,35,100 143.05 -1.45% 5.40%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Reliance Industries, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Coal India, HCL Tech, Indian Hotels, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zee Entertainment and JSW Energy were among the 55 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest gauge on the stock exchange — that clocked 52-week highs.

L&T Infotech, L&T Tech Services, Coforge, Allcargo, Brigade, Can Fin Homes, DLF, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, DMart, Escorts, GMR Infra, Blue Dart, Mindtree, Mphasis, Voltas, Tata Power and Apollo Hospitals also hit the milestone.

52-week lows

No stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week low. Apart from that, Suvidhaa Infoserve was among the few stocks that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term -- rose 0.7 percent to 16.6 on Thursday, having spiked as much as 2.7 percent during the session.