Trade setup for Sept 22: Nifty to stay in 17,450-17,650 range? Key market cues before Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmark recovered most of their previous day's losses on Tuesday helped by sharp gains in IT and metal stocks. Heavyweights such as ITC and Bajaj Finance were in high demand, also boosting investors' morale. The Nifty50 gauge reclaimed the 17,550 mark.

The banking index bounced back from the day's lows to rise a modest 0.2 percent.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The index formed a bullish candle on the daily chart following two bearish candles, said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Nifty50 is now expected to find support at 17,500-17,430 levels, and one can lock long gains around the resistance zone of 17,600-17,660, he said.

"Technically, the texture of the sharp reversal formation near the 10-day simple moving average suggests a further uptrend from the current level. While the short-term trend still looks up, uncertain global market conditions could see the Nifty within the range of 17,450-17,650 levels," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street started Tuesday's session on a positive note as investors tried to shake off fears of contagion from a potential collapse of China’s Evergrande. The three main indices were up 0.5-0.7 percent in early trade. Investors' focus shifted to a Federal Reserve meeting -- which starts on the same day -- for more cues on monetary policy.

European shares rose a day after their biggest fall in two months. The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed up 0.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

For day traders, as long as the index is trading above the 17,450 mark, a pullback rally is likely to continue up to 17,600-17,650-17,680 levels, said Chouhan. "Below 17,430, the uptrend would be vulnerable," he warned.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, said immediate support for the index is still at 17,500, and the next big support at 17,325. Major resistance is seen at 17,700 followed by 17,800, he said.

Bank Nifty: Support for the banking index is placed at 37,050, a strong break of which can take it to 36,750-36,600 levels, and resistance at 37,350, and the next at 37,600-36,700 levels.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) brought in a net Rs 92.5 crore into the Indian capital market on Monday. However, net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were as high as Rs 1,626.6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, and the second highest at 17,800. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is concentrated at the 17,400 mark, followed by 17,300, NSE data shows. This suggests that immediate resistance can be expected at 17,800, followed by 18,000, and support comes in at 17,400.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIGO 40,84,500 2,240.50 3.19% 10.07% GODREJPROP 18,41,450 1,722.70 5.77% 9.18% CANBK 5,73,85,800 155.2 0.06% 8.81% HINDALCO 2,85,52,000 452.7 1.84% 8.53% BATAINDIA 17,47,350 1,777.95 0.95% 8.34%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 19,21,400 3,645 -1.88% -12.09% IBULHSGFIN 3,39,69,800 207.9 -3.28% -2.09% NAM-INDIA 28,72,000 430.45 -0.66% -2.06% AMARAJABAT 65,77,000 727.05 -0.01% -1.31% HDFCAMC 13,24,400 3,208.10 -0.13% -1.00%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DRREDDY 27,46,375 4,857.20 1.79% -4.55% TORNTPOWER 35,07,000 488.6 0.90% -4.28% UBL 15,41,400 1,599.80 2.90% -3.63% LICHSGFIN 1,72,00,000 408.95 1.38% -3.53% CADILAHC 1,68,05,800 551.95 1.25% -3.50%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HAL 17,55,125 1,346 -2.46% 16.75% AUBANK 42,34,500 1,089.85 -1.41% 7.34% POLYCAB 6,08,700 2,443.05 -1.79% 6.65% GUJGASLTD 42,95,000 637.55 -0.15% 5.24% CHOLAFIN 1,11,47,500 580.95 -1.14% 4.84%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

ITC, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, HUL, ONGC, Tata Elxsi, Mindtree and IndiGo were among the 19 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest gauge on the stock exchange — that clocked 52-week highs. Pidilite, JSW Energy, Allcargo, Coforge, GMR Infra and Zydus Wellness also hit the milestone.

52-week lows

No stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week low. Apart from that, CarTrade Tech, Rolex Rings, Krsnaa Diagnostics , Aptus Value, Muthoot Capital and Suvidhaa Infoserve were among the 24 stocks that hit the trough on the bourse.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market -- eased 5.6 percent to 16.52, a day after surging to a three-month high.