Trade setup for Sept 20: Mild weakness ahead for Nifty50; key market cues before Monday's session

Indian equity benchmarks took a breather on Friday after breaking a series of records, though managed to post their fourth straight weekly gains. The Nifty50 index held the 17,550 mark, helped by renewed buying interest in the financial basket after the government's clearance to the country's first ' bad bank '.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip index formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Follow-through weakness will confirm the formation of a reversal pattern. Such negative patterns tend to occur during strong uptrend moves and often get nullified in the subsequent sessions, he said.

'Better safe than sorry'

The market trend looks extremely strong but the current move is not offering comfort at all, said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst - Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking.

"We reiterate that the market surprises when things start to look hunky dory and there are no signs of correction. It is difficult to predict the precise time, but it is always better to be safe than sorry. As of now, we are not advising to go short but at least one can choose to keep booking profits on regular intervals and stay light on positions," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday's session:

Global markets

World shares fell on Friday after a week of mixed economic data and fears over growth stability. All eyes are now on the US central bank's upcoming policy meeting for clues on the timeline of tapering of massive asset purchases. Wall Street plunged with the three key indices falling 0.5-0.9 percent.

MSCI's index of world shares tumbled 0.7 percent and the pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.9 percent. Investors expect the Fed's meeting this next week will yield more clarity on its plan to slow down asset purchases, and it might raise interest rates.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The long-term uptrend remains intact in Nifty, and minor consolidation this week could be a buying opportunity. Profit booking seems to have started along with volatility at new highs, and there is a possibility of consolidation or minor weakness in the coming sessions, according to HDFC Securities' Shetti.

Key levels to watch out for

Chavan expects immediate hurdles for the 50-scrip index at 17,700-17,800 levels, and key support in the 17,450-17,250 band. "The first sign of real weakness would come only if the index starts sliding below the lower range," he said.

The banking space has had a lion share in the last three days, as Bank Nifty made a comeback following a long slumber. All eyes would be on this heavyweight basket. If Nifty has to move towards 18,000, the banking space needs to continue its momentum after recent record highs, said Chavan.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) brought in a net Rs 1,552.6 crore into the Indian capital market on Friday. However, net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 1,398.6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

There is a high degree of call open interest at the strike prices of 17,800 and 18,000. On the other hand, a large amount of put open interest is concentrated at 17,500 and 17,400, NSE data shows.

This suggests that immediate resistance can be expected at 17,800, and support comes in at 17,500, and next at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 13,91,650 3,880 2.73% 69.31% INDIGO 27,99,000 2,199.80 11.04% 38.05% IDEA 54,41,80,000 11.55 1.76% 8.71% POLYCAB 6,10,800 2,532 3.53% 7.61% HAL 15,69,400 1,436.15 0.01% 6.30%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 6,07,68,400 128 -0.93% -13.87% IOC 4,93,67,500 118.15 -0.46% -13.30% NAM-INDIA 37,18,400 438.9 -0.76% -12.99% HINDUNILVR 80,73,000 2,745.05 -0.86% -8.62% INDIAMART 2,72,625 8,591.35 -2.12% -8.36%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PFC 2,81,41,800 137.95 0.84% -11.24% KOTAKBANK 1,51,84,000 2,006.60 5.22% -9.19% LT 1,39,87,450 1,721.65 0.04% -7.49% BAJAJ-AUTO 31,18,000 3,835 0.42% -6.56% MINDTREE 22,40,000 4,197 0.47% -6.52%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 4,98,375 3,880.40 -4% 44.06% LALPATHLAB 4,90,500 3,995.45 -2.57% 10.24% INDHOTEL 1,06,47,000 149.2 -4.05% 8.97% UBL 14,66,500 1,597.05 -0.27% 7.26% TATASTEEL 4,18,66,750 1,385.85 -3.60% 7.23%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

SBI, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Indian Oil, Coforge, IndiGo, Havells, Larsen & Toubro, Titan, Voltas and Tata Elxsi were among the 40 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest index on the bourse — that clocked 52-week highs.

Deepak Nitrite, DMart, IRCTC, Bajaj Holdings, Bajaj Electricals, Allcargo, Persistent Systems, L&T Infotech, VIP Industries and Zydus Wellness also hit the milestone.

52-week lows

No stock in the BSE 500 universe logged a 52-week low. Apart from that, Suvidhaa Infoserve, Aashka Hospitals and Krsnaa Diagnostics were among the few stocks that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market -- spiked 5.7 percent to 15.2 on Friday, having risen as much as 8.6 percent during the session.