Trade setup for Sept 17: Mount 18K next stop for Nifty50? Key market cues before Friday's session

Indian equity benchmarks zoomed to fresh peaks on Thursday led by strong buying interest in the banking pack and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and ITC. The Nifty50 index not only touched the 17,600 mark for the first time but also closed almost 30 points above it. In good news for Bank Nifty faithfuls, the banking index jumped 2.2 percent to a record 37,668.6.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, sees further gains in the market up ahead. The index has formed another long bull candle on the daily chart without any indication of tiredness or reversal at highs, he said.

A march to Mount 18k?

"Nifty50 has further shifted its support to 17,565-17,500 levels, and can be expected to trade with a positive bias from hereon," said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. The index can be expected to march towards the 18,000 mark if it holds the support level, said Singre, who sees resistance in the 17,700-17,750 band now.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street started Thursday's session on a weak note as investors worried about a possible slowdown in the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The three key US indices were down 0.4-0.7 percent in early deals. All eyes were on weekly jobsless claims data from the US.

European equities, however, rose, bucking the trend following weakness across Asian markets. MSCI's world equity index was down about half a percent, receding further from last week's all-time high.

What to expect on Dalal Street

According to HDFC Securities' Shetti, the Nifty50 index can go further up in the coming sessions. Banking and financial services spaces have started to outperform, and the overall chart pattern suggests the next possible target of 18,000 in the next 1-2 weeks. "Immediate support to be watched is at 17,470 and intraday corrections cannot be ruled out," he said.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, expects PSU banking stocks to be in focus on Friday, besides telecom, specialty chemical and sugar counters.

The Cabinet has cleared the formation of a bad bank , Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday evening.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Sharma expects support for the index at 17,550, and then 17,450-17,300 levels, and resistance at 17,700- 17,850-18000 levels.

Bank Nifty: The banking index finds immediate support at 37,500, followed by 37,300-37,000, and meets resistance at 37,800, and then the 38,000-38,200 band, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) brought in a net Rs 1,621.9 crore into the Indian capital market on Thursday. Net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 795.1 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,700, and the second highest at 17,800. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 17,600, followed by 17,500, NSE data shows. This suggests that immediate resistance can be expected at 17,700, and support comes in at 17,600, and then 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUB 71,30,000 158.4 1.21% 13.52% BIOCON 1,66,47,400 379.05 5.75% 11.63% MINDTREE 20,79,200 4,175.05 1.30% 11.18% CHOLAFIN 1,08,93,750 612 5.40% 11.03% INDUSINDBK 1,59,39,900 1,131.25 7.16% 11.01%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ZEEL 5,83,38,000 247.6 -3.51% -4.43% BPCL 4,42,47,600 439.55 -10.61% -3.45% PFC 2,89,85,000 137.1 -0.65% -2.72% RECLTD 2,49,48,000 157 -1.66% -2.55% ESCORTS 66,54,450 1,447 -1.32% -1.83%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 71,02,20,000 11.45 27.22% -15.40% LICHSGFIN 2,04,40,000 418 1.42% -3.32% IEX 89,38,750 610.25 1.45% -3.06% IRCTC 14,53,725 3,784 2.69% -2.19% BANDHANBNK 2,58,85,800 298.25 2.04% -1.77%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LUPIN 89,47,100 959.5 -3.34% 20.11% TVSMOTOR 46,92,800 544.2 -0.61% 13.90% ADANIENT 2,07,92,000 1,508.10 -1.06% 12.68% ICICIGI 22,82,250 1,612 -0.11% 9.85% LALPATHLAB 4,62,500 4,101.95 -2.77% 9.62%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

TCS, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Oil, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, HAL and Havells were among the 51 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest index on the bourse — that clocked 52-week highs.

Indian Hotels, Titan, Voltas, VIP Industries, TeamLease, DMart, Naukri, Mindtree, Persistent, L&T Infotech, Coforge, Cholamandalam Investment, Bajaj Electricals, ABB India, Bata, Delta Corp, IEX and Zensar Tech also hit the milestone.

52-week lows

No stock in the BSE 500 universe logged a 52-week low. Aashka Hospitals and Krsnaa Diagnostics were among the few stocks that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market -- five percent to 14.41 on Thursday, having risen as much as 5.8 percent during the session.