Trade setup for Sept 16: After 17,500, what next for Nifty50? Key market cues before Thursday's session

Dalal Street raced to fresh peaks on Thursday amid buying across most sectors, after the Cabinet cleared production-linked incentives for the auto sector and a relief package for the telecom sector. IT, oil & gas and PSU banking stocks were in high demand.

The Nifty50 index both surpassed and closed above the 17,500 mark for the first time.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The index formed a long bull candle on the daily chart in a positive sign of further upside in the short term, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Time to take a stock-specific approach

"One can still continue with a stock-centric approach by following strict stop losses; because they are still providing better trading opportunities," said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst - Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking.

Since the market is in uncharted territory, it is difficult to project the upside levels, he said. He suggests considering every 100 points of movement in the index as a crucial level.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street began the day on a mildly higher note as cooling inflation eased some fears of an early reduction in monetary stimulus. However, concerns about a slowing global recovery limited the gains. The tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite index fell 0.2 percent, and the other two main gauges suffer milder losses. Earlier in the day, European shares slipped following losses in Asia following weak Chinese economic data. The benchmark STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

In the coming sessions, one can expect the Nifty50 index to move towards 17,600-17,700 levels, said HDFC Securities' Shetti.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, expect banking stocks to perform well in the coming days. Besides, telecom, automobile, IT and FMCG stocks should be on investors' radar on Thursday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Sharma expects support for the index at 17,450, followed by 17,375- 17,300 levels, and resistance at 17,555, followed by 17,625-17,700.

Bank Nifty: The banking index finds support for Bank Nifty comes in at 36,740, and next at 36,560 levels, and hurdles are placed at 37,000-37,200.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) brought in a net Rs 232.8 crore into the Indian capital market on Wednesday. Net purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 167.7 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,600, and the second highest only at 18,000. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 17,400, NSE data shows.

This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 17,600, and support comes in at 17,400.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ADANIENT 1,75,92,000 1,526 0.18% 22.02% TORNTPOWER 34,44,000 489.55 1.41% 18.42% NTPC 6,24,15,000 124.75 7.27% 15.20% IEX 79,07,500 600.5 2.10% 14.81% BHARTIARTL 6,76,09,626 727.1 4.52% 14.37%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 21,48,900 3,705 -0.89% -12.96% ESCORTS 70,06,450 1,460 -0.71% -4.34% POLYCAB 6,70,800 2,460 -0.35% -2.73% LICHSGFIN 2,18,34,000 409.3 -0.47% -2.61% PAGEIND 87,540 32,535 -0.43% -1.34%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IDEA 84,42,70,000 9 2.86% -13.59% CANBK 7,40,61,000 160.25 2.69% -3.55% LTTS 6,63,400 4,581.05 0.54% -3.04% GODREJPROP 16,02,900 1,634.75 1.19% -2.72% UBL 15,32,300 1,594 0.14% -2.51%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IPCALAB 2,42,775 2,635.15 -0.50% 36.52% INDUSTOWER 1,34,98,800 245.55 -0.59% 14.27% TVSMOTOR 45,47,200 547.3 -0.62% 10.28% MGL 18,78,000 1,172.45 -0.53% 9.52% IBULHSGFIN 3,19,76,500 235.25 -1.84% 8.14%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

TCS, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, L&T, Grasim, Adani Transmission, NTPC, JSW Energy and Zee Entertainment were among the 52 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest index on the bourse — that clocked 52-week highs.

Bata, Bajaj Electric, Dr Lal, Cyient, Deepak Nitrite, Dish TV, IndiGo, IRCTC, Linde, Mphasis, Persistent, Pidilite, Tata Power, Tata Elxsi, Titan, Voltas, Oil India, Rossari, Zensar Tech and TeamLease also hit the milestone.

52-week lows

No stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week low. Aashka Hospitals and Suvidhaa Infoserve were among the few stocks that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

The India VIX index -- which gauges the expectation of volatility in the market -- rose 1.1 percent to 13.7 on Wednesday, having risen as much as 2.2 percent during the session.