Trade setup for Sept 15: Time to prepare for a Nifty dip? Key market cues before Wednesday's session

Dalal Street ended surged to yet another record high on Monday led by select banking, automobile, IT and consumer stocks. Gains in heavyweights TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and L&T boosted the market, however losses in the HDFC twins kept the upside in check. Selling pressure in metal shares also played spoilsport.

The Nifty50 index surpassed its existing record closing high, but only by two points.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The index formed a small negative candle on the daily chart, a sign that rangebound action in the market may continue, according to

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

No sharp profit booking in the market signals lack of selling participation. However, the rangebound trend without intense selling could eventually result in an upside breakout in the coming sessions, he said.

Buy on dips

"We need to be cautious with short-term trading long positions until the index does not cross the 17,450 mark," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President-Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

Once below 17,450, the Nifty index may again fall to 17,300 or 17,250 levels. "The strategy should be to buy on dips between 17,300 and 17,250 levels with a stop loss at 17,230," he suggested.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

Equities in other Asian markets started the day on a positive note tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan were last seen trading 0.1 percent higher in early deals. Investors globally awaited US August inflation data, due later in the

day, for a broad picture of the country's economic recovery ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.2 percent, indicating a positive opening in the US on Tuesday.

What to expect on Dalal Street

"Having formed a long bull candle in August, the odds of rangebound movement could be high in September. We are unlikely to see any decisive upmove and the upside breakout of this small range could find overhead resistance at the highs," said HDFC Securities' Shetti.

Auto stocks will be in focus on Wednesday, and broader markets are expected to continue their upmove this week, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99. He also expects media, auto and banking stocks to be in the spotlight.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Sharma sees immediate support for the index at 17,300 and then 17,250-17,175, On the other hand, he sees resistance at 17,420, a level if taken out will take Nifty50 to 17,450-17,500 levels.

Bank Nifty: The banking index has strong support at 36,400, followed by 36,200-36,000 levels. Resistance is expected at 36,750, a crossover above which will be followed by the next resistance at 36,900-37,200, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped a net Rs 1,419.3 crore into the Indian capital market on Monday. However, net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 559.6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, and the second highest only at 18,000. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 17,300, NSE data shows.

This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 17,500, and support comes in at 17,300.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 14,97,275 3,725 8.55% 50.79% IPCALAB 2,07,450 2,688.95 3.38% 19.20% ZEEL 7,55,13,000 262.25 40.05% 16.32% IDEA 75,00,50,000 8.8 10% 15.21% PIIND 10,43,000 3,490 1.20% 13.23%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SRF 7,03,125 10,674.65 -0.37% -5.00% EXIDEIND 3,38,29,200 182.85 -0.81% -4.74% LICHSGFIN 2,34,36,000 410.1 -0.18% -4.15% OFSS 5,06,875 4,838.60 -0.73% -3.95% METROPOLIS 3,30,600 3,075.75 -0.12% -3.27%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ICICIGI 21,22,025 1,609.45 -1.66% 16.16% UBL 13,49,600 1,589.65 -0.67% 14.11% ADANIENT 1,67,44,000 1,521.70 -1.03% 11.34% MARICO 1,02,32,000 559.1 -2.92% 10.97% INFY 3,06,67,800 1,686 -0.36% 8.12%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SBILIFE 1,06,92,750 1,162.20 -0.85% 15.80% GUJGASLTD 35,95,000 679.5 -0.41% 11.61% SAIL 15,84,22,000 118.9 -1.57% 8.08% TECHM 99,10,200 1,433.15 -0.35% 6.48% DABUR 1,06,78,750 639.3 -0.20% 5.85%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

More than 50 stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest index on the bourse — clocked 52-week highs, including TCS, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, Britannia, Nestle, Adani Transmission, Zee Entertainment, IGL, Coforge, Grasim and Havells . IRCTC, L&T Infotech, L&T Tech Services, Voltas, Mindtree, Naukri, Oil India, Zensar Tech, SRF, Teamlease and UBL also hit the milestone.

52-week low

Only one stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week low: Varroc Engineering.

Volatility gauge

The India VIX index, which measures the expectation of volatility in the market, eased 3.2 percent to 13.58 on Tuesday, having gyrated within a wide range of 10.87-14.03 during the session.