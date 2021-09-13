Trade setup for Sept 14: Can Nifty50 hold 17,300? Key market cues before Tuesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a volatile session lower on Monday as the market resumed trading after a long weekend. Losses in financial stocks and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever weighed on the market. However, gains in IT and metal counters helped the Nifty50 index recover more than half of its intraday losses.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The index formed a doji candle pattern on the daily chart, signalling indecision in the market, according to Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Good support for Nifty50 is coming near the 17,250-17,300 zone, he said. "If the index manages to hold those levels, we may see the next move towards the 17,430-17,500 zone," he said.

Over the last four days, the index has hovered between 17,250 and 17,435 levels, consistently taking support at 17,250, said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President-Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities. As long as it trades above 17,250, the bullish formation is likely to continue up to 17,450-17,500 levels. However, trading below those levels could trigger a correction till 17,200-17,150, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global markets

European markets started Monday's session stronger as investors hoped that a strong eurozone economic recovery would outweigh risks from a global slowdown. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was last seen trading 0.4 percent higher, rebounding from last week's three-week low. Investors globally awaited key data from the US and China for cues. S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.5 percent, hinting at a positive start ahead on Wall Street. Earlier in the day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

"The short-term trend of Nifty continues with rangebound action, but the overall market breadth is positive. The Nifty is expected to form a higher bottom reversal around 17,250 in the next 1-2 sessions before another round of upside," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, expects the index to find immediate support at 17,250, followed by 17,210-17,175 levels. A hurdle can be expected at 17,370, which, if crossed, can take the index to 17,435-17,475 levels, he said.

Bank Nifty: Sharma expects strong support for the banking index at 36,150, followed by 36,000-35,900 levels. On the other hand, he expects resistance at 36,700, followed by 37,000.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pumped a net Rs 1,419.3 crore into the Indian capital market on Monday. However, net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 559.6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,400. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 17,300, and next at 17,200, NSE data shows. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 17,400, and support comes in at 17,300, followed by 17,200.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SYNGENE 9,99,600 673.5 6.45% 66.92% POLYCAB 5,44,500 2,447.80 2.32% 26.01% IPCALAB 1,67,850 2,606 3.15% 24.26% OFSS 4,55,500 4,860.05 1.43% 11.25% EXIDEIND 3,10,86,000 184 0.71% 10.18%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TRENT 20,70,600 1,008.10 -1.78% -2.42% IDEA 77,72,80,000 7.95 -5.92% -2.01% NAUKRI 10,79,625 6,624.65 -1.14% -1.41% HDFCLIFE 1,89,53,000 737.05 -0.13% -1.24% NAM-INDIA 46,32,000 436.9 -0.84% -1.24%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MUTHOOTFIN 29,93,250 1,546 0.23% -3.96% COROMANDEL 19,40,625 836 2.34% -2.38% NAVINFLUOR 4,73,625 4,033.90 1.62% -1.81% GRASIM 1,06,11,975 1,605.20 0.27% -1.17% ITC 16,30,81,600 214.2 0.45% -1.07%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SBILIFE 1,06,92,750 1,162.20 -0.85% 15.80% GUJGASLTD 35,95,000 679.5 -0.41% 11.61% SAIL 15,84,22,000 118.9 -1.57% 8.08% TECHM 99,10,200 1,433.15 -0.35% 6.48% DABUR 1,06,78,750 639.3 -0.20% 5.85%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Forty stocks in the BSE 500 index — the broadest index on the bourse — clocked 52-week highs, including Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Hindalco, Grasim, Adani Transmission, Bharat Petroleum, Tata Elxsi, Voltas, Mindtree, JSW Energy and IGL . Marico, Nalco, Persistent, Solaris, SRF, Trident, Zensar Tech, Zydus Wellness, Havells, IRCTC, Abbott, Concor, Dalmia Bharat and Deepak Nitrite also hit the milestone.

52-week low

Only one stock in the BSE 500 universe hit a 52-week low: Varroc Engineering.

Volatility gauge

The India VIX index, which measures the expectation of volatility in the market, rose 0.6 percent to 14.03 on Monday, having spiked as much as six percent during the session -- its biggest intraday jump in nearly two weeks.