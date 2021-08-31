Trade Setup for Sept 1: Must Nifty50 take a breather? Check key market cues before Wednesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks raced to record highs yet again, with the Nifty50 index not only crossing the 17,000 mark for the first time but also closing 132 points above it. Gains across most sectors led by financial, IT, pharma and metal shares pushed the market higher, as analysts awaited official data on the country's economy.

Data released after market hours showed India's GDP expanded 20.1 percent on a year-on-year basis in the April-June quarter, meeting Street estimates. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the GDP to grow 20 percent due to the low base last year.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The index formed a long bull candle on the daily chart for two back-to-back sessions, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "Normally, such violent upmoves in the short term more often result in minor consolidation or breather patterns before resuming their upside momentum," he said.

Will Nifty take a pause before rising further?

"Nifty50 is gliding in a smooth manner in uncharted territory. It is now approaching the short-term target of 17,200. Over there, the index is likely to take a breather before stretching higher. Traders can consider booking partial profit for their trading positions near 17,200 and tighten the stop loss for the rest of the long positions," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading down 0.08 percent on Tuesday evening, indicating a muted start ahead on Wall Street. European shares headed for their seventh consecutive month of gains with investors largely convinced that an economic rebound and plentiful stimulus will keep the rally going for now. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) initially gained 0.2 percent but fell after reports that an ECB policymaker said the central bank was in a position to think about paring back its pandemic-era stimulus.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nifty appears to be in a short-term uptrend without any indication of tiredness at higher levels, according to HDFC Securities' Shetti. "There is a higher possibility of consolidation or minor profit booking from the highs in the short term, hence one may expect the 17,200-17,300 band to be crucial resistance this week."

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Immediate resistance can be expected at 17,300, and 17,500 will be the next psychological hurdle, according to Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart. Immediate and strong support is expected at 17,000, a move below which can lead towards 16,700 levels, he said.

Nifty Bank: The banking index is still struggling to cross an important hurdle at 36,500, but once it manages to sustain above this level, a sharp rally towards 37,200-37,700 levels may happen, said Meena, who pegs immediate and important support for Nifty Bank at 36,000, below which more weakness can be expected.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors pumped a net Rs 1,202.81 crore into the Indian capital market on Monday. Domestic institutional investors made net purchases of Rs 688.85 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

A high degree of call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,300 and 17,200. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 17,000, and then 16,800, NSE data shows. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at 17,200, and support can be expected in the 16,800-17,000 zone.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IPCALAB 47,700 2,609 4.62% 144.81% CANFINHOME 4,77,750 574 1.13% 108.16% SYNGENE 3,23,000 648.5 2.67% 102.37% INDIAMART 81,225 7,847 0.32% 19.48% SRF 5,60,125 10,206 4.93% 18.99%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 17,05,550 752.65 -0.23% -2.03% TORNTPOWER 36,88,500 484.5 -1.74% -0.85% FEDERALBNK 8,20,60,000 81.3 -0.31% -0.78% CUMMINSIND 25,06,200 1,002.85 -0.07% -0.67% GMRINFRA 9,90,22,500 29.2 -1.18% -0.55%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LICHSGFIN 2,23,96,000 394.3 1.02% -3.30% MRF 42,470 79,667.90 1.66% -2.92% ITC 16,71,74,400 211.5 1.51% -2.27% DEEPAKNTR 29,98,000 2,287.10 0.44% -1.63% BATAINDIA 18,02,900 1,773 0.12% -1.53%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AUBANK 24,63,000 1,131.90 -12.86% 92.98% HAVELLS 38,30,000 1,260 -0.60% 19.18% HAL 8,12,250 1,375 -2.09% 12.87% MCX 7,25,900 1,522.95 -0.27% 10.90% POWERGRID 2,51,45,095 172.85 -0.26% 9.76%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Stocks hitting 52-week highs

Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Godrej Consumer Products, DMart, Divi's Labs, Britannia, Coforge, CAMS, Dabur, Carborundum Universal and Deepak Nitrite were among the stocks that clocked 52-week highs.

Stocks hitting 52-week lows

Not a single stock in the BSE 500 universe -- the broadest index on the bourse -- hit a 52-week low, though outside the 500-strong club, Arnold Holdings, Bhakti Gems, Dhanashree Electronics, ETT, Greencrest Financial and Premier Capital were among the few stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volatility gauge