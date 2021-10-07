Trade setup for Oct 8: Nifty50 to stay rangebound before RBI policy? Key market cues before Friday’s session

Indian shares resumed their upmove on Thursday after a day's breather propelled by buying across sectors, as investors' appetite for risk improved globally. Sharp gains in auto, IT, consumer and select financial shares powered the market, with strong buying interest in heavyweights such as Titan, TCS and ICICI Bank.

All eyes are now on the outcome of the RBI's policy review due on Friday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 index has formed an inside body pattern following a strong bearish candle, suggesting indecisiveness between the bulls and the bears, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

The 50-strong gauge is consistently taking support near its 20-day simple moving average but also witnessing profit booking near 17,900.

ALSO READ

Watch out, traders!

The market remains choppy and rangebound, so traders should avoid taking positions in either direction unless 17,950 is conquered on the upside or 17,400 breaks on the downside, said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst at Deen Dayal Investments.

For day traders, 17,720 would be a key level to watch out for, said Chouhan.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global markets

European stocks rallied as easing oil and gas prices offered relief to investors worried about runaway inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last up 1.3 percent in early hours. The UK's FTSE benchmark was up 1.1 percent, while France's CAC index was up 1.6 percent and Germany's DAX barometer 1.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were last seen trading up 0.8 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The market is holding up on the back of positive factors such as improved outlook, pre-quarterly data and healthy corporate commentary on the upcoming festive season, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Volatility has risen due to global factors and elevated valuations... In this environment of global uncertainty and sector-specific action, investors should make use of small dips in the market to accumulate fundamentally strong stocks," he suggested.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, does not expect a rate change in the upcoming RBI policy but warns the central bank may pull out surplus liquidity. Investors should book partial profits and keep a bit of cash balance in hand, said Sharma, who expects banking, telecom, metal and energy spaces to be in focus on Friday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Sharma expects major resistance for the index at 17,885-17,950-18000 levels, and support at 17,725, followed by the 17650-17600 zone.

Bank Nifty: The banking index is expected to meet resistance at 38,100-38,350 levels, whereas major support comes in at 37,500-37,350, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 1764.3 crore from Indian equities on Thursday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 2528.6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,400, NSE data shows. This suggests Mount 18,000 as the next hurdle, and support comes in only at 17,400.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CIPLA 1,02,14,100 920 0.58% 17.00% TATAMOTORS 9,23,31,450 380.2 13.07% 16.92% ULTRACEMCO 17,46,700 7,393.95 0.14% 14.72% BATAINDIA 18,16,650 1,957.60 7.02% 14.08% IPCALAB 6,84,900 2,351.40 3.44% 13.37%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ONGC 6,03,44,900 161.2 -4.30% -4.90% PNB 30,84,32,000 39.85 -0.50% -1.16% NATIONALUM 10,15,75,000 96.8 -0.26% -0.75% DEEPAKNTR 27,60,500 2,888.50 -0.30% -0.69% JINDALSTEL 4,01,12,500 408.95 -0.54% -0.33%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AUBANK 46,24,500 1,211 0.47% -3.54% GODREJCP 53,25,000 1,034 1.49% -3.06% IBULHSGFIN 4,18,28,300 244.75 1.35% -3.05% MCDOWELL-N 1,55,62,500 906 3.32% -2.87% LUPIN 1,09,27,600 959.2 1.22% -2.74%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDUSTOWER 1,19,56,000 301 -3.37% 31.26% ALKEM 4,18,000 3,940 -0.20% 12.82% DALBHARAT 2,74,250 2,094.90 -0.29% 7.66% HINDUNILVR 54,00,600 2,671.15 -0.33% 7.38% NESTLEIND 2,72,550 19,085.05 -0.77% 7.23%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Indian Oil, Titan, Tata Motors, Tata Elxsi, Tata Chemicals and Voltas were among the 49 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs. ONGC, NHPC, PVR, Raymond, TeamLease, Bosch, IRCTC, Godrej Properties and Bata also hit the milestone.

52-week lows

While no stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low, Triveni Enterprises, and Bhakti Gems and Jewellery were among the few others that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which measures the expectation of volatility in the near term — eased 6.8 percent to 16.2 on Thursday -- its lowest closing level since September 17.