Trade setup for Oct 7: Will Nifty50 cross 17,900-17,950 hurdle before RBI policy?

Indian shares snapped a two-day winning run thanks to across-the-board selling on Dalal Street in the fag-end of Wednesday's session. Besides most largecap financial stocks, IT, pharma, auto and metal spaces pulled the market lower. Analysts now await the outcome of the RBI's scheduled policy review and the onset of the earnings season — both due this week.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip index has formed a lower top on a short-term basis, and an engulfing top with a bearish connotation on the daily charts, according to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

A weak advance-decline ratio suggests widespread profit-taking, Jasani added.

"Even if the global markets show some recovery, Nifty could again run into profit taking after a small recovery."

ALSO READ

'Nifty not crossing the sturdy wall anytime soon'

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, does not expect the Nifty50 index to cross "the sturdy wall of 17,900-17,950 anytime soon". All eyes on Thursday will be on global developments "because any further aberration would finally validate our recent stance" he added.

Crucial support for the 50-strong index is seen at 17,500-17,450 levels, a violation of the lower end of which would be the first sign of weakness. Any bounce towards resistance at the recent highs of 17,750-17,850 is expected to get sold into, according to Chavan, who expects high volatility for the time being.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading 0.9 percent lower, suggesting a negative start ahead on Wall Street, a day after a rebound in tech stocks helped the three key US indices close 0.9-1.3 percent higher.

European markets fell on Wednesday amid rising yields globally as oil prices hit a seven-year high, fuelling concerns about rising inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was last down 1.9 percent.

Earlier in the day, Asian shares suffered losses with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan falling 0.9 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, believes the market has completed one leg of correction, with the 17,600 level now expected to act as sacrosanct support.

"The texture of the market is volatile, hence quick intraday correction from the resistance levels is not ruled out." For day traders, levels of 17,750-17,815 will now be intraday resistance, and key support at 17,600-17,540, he said.

Selling is quite visible on higher levels for both Sensex and Nifty50, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99. He expects banking, chemical, textile and logistics spaces to be in focus on Thursday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Equity99's Sharma expects the index to find support at 17,595, and next at 17,490 and 17,375, and face immediate resistance at 17,750, followed by 17,850-17,900 levels.

Bank Nifty: The banking index is expected to find support at 37,300-37,100-36,900 levels whereas resistance is placed in the 37,800-38,100 band, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 802.8 crore from Indian equities on Wednesday. Net sales by Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 998.7 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, followed by 17,900 and then 17,800. There is a high degree of put open interest at 17,500, and then 17,400, NSE data shows.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,800 for the index followed by the main hurdle at 18,000. Support comes in at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BOSCHLTD 1,43,500 17,330 11.42% 26.55% ONGC 5,62,48,500 167.95 2.60% 22.44% MARICO 79,76,000 565.95 1.23% 13.74% DALBHARAT 2,97,000 2,099.50 0.87% 12.37% DEEPAKNTR 24,91,000 2,892.05 7.88% 12.30%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABBOTINDIA 30,575 22,200 -4.70% -10.87% NATIONALUM 11,04,49,000 96.5 -6.13% -7.74% VOLTAS 27,85,500 1,227.85 -2.12% -6.16% SIEMENS 18,33,425 2,195.55 -2.49% -3.37% IEX 82,37,500 631.25 -0.72% -3.29%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BRITANNIA 11,72,200 3,938 0.93% -4.50% COROMANDEL 21,97,500 863.8 4.03% -2.62% UPL 2,69,64,600 729.05 1.57% -2.18% BANDHANBNK 2,48,77,800 304.65 1.57% -1.45% INDUSTOWER 1,21,43,600 310.75 0.19% -0.51%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CROMPTON 7,53,500 477.55 -1.96% 30.66% IPCALAB 5,73,975 2,267.05 -3.56% 19.25% OBEROIRLTY 9,87,000 860.05 -3.49% 16.38% RBLBANK 2,29,39,000 185.1 -4.66% 13.64% GODREJCP 48,56,000 1,018 -2.87% 11.78%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, GAIL, ONGC, Coal India, NHPC, SBI Life, Tata Elxsi, Tata Chemicals, Voltas and PVR were among the 33 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs.

52-week lows

While no stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low, Sansera Engineering, Krsnaa Diagnostics and Triveni Enterprises were among the few scrips that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which measures the expectation of volatility in the near term — surged 5.7 percent to 17.3 on Wednesday, its highest closing level so far this month.