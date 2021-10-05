Trade setup for Oct 6: More steam left in Nifty50 ahead of RBI policy? Key market cues before Wednesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains to a second straight day on Tuesday, led by oil & gas, financial and IT shares. The Nifty50 index reclaimed the

17,800 mark, having come within 115 points (0.6 percent) of a record high, registered on September 24. Analysts are awaiting the RBI's policy review and the onset of the earnings season -- both due this week.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip index has formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and higher highs on the shorter timeframe, suggesting that buying interest can continue, according to Chandan Taparia, Vice President-Equity Derivative and Technical, Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Now, Nifty50 has to hold above the 17,777 mark for an upmove towards 17,950 and 18,000 levels with support expected in the 17,650-17,580 zone, he said.

Key support at 17,750

The index is signalling uptrend continuation on the daily charts, and a promising higher high and higher low series on the intraday charts, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

For trend-following traders, key support is placed at the 17,750 level. " If the index rises above it, the uptrend texture is likely to continue up to 17,880-17,900 levels. On the flipside, below 17,750, it may trigger quick intraday correction up to 17,710," Chouhan said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading up half a percent, suggesting a positive opening ahead on Wall Street.

European stocks rose shrugging off the previous day's losses in the US led by a selloff in technology stocks, as investors globally worried about rising US yields and commodity prices. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.6 percent at the last count. The UK's FTSE benchmark was up 0.6 percent, while France's CAC and Germany's DAX gauges were up 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Independent analyst Manish Shah expects Nifty50 to reach 18,000-18,150 levels in the next couple of days, saying the underlying current remains strong. The bullish sentiment remains intact with support for the index at 17,550-17,500, he said.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, expects banking, chemical, paper and logistics shares to be in focus on Wednesday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Sharma expects the 17,865 level to act as immediate resistance for the index and sees strong resistance at 17,950 levels. Crucial support is placed at 17,700, followed by 17,650, he said.

Bank Nifty: The banking index is expected to face resistance at 37,900, followed by 38,100, and continue to find strong support at 37,500, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 1,915.1 crore from Indian equities on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) saved the day, net purchasing shares worth Rs 1,868.2 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000 and there is a high degree of open interest at 17,900. On the other hand, among the strike prices carrying high put open interest are 17,700, 17,600 and 17,500, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance at 17,900 for the index, whereas support comes in at 17,700, followed by 17,600.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 1,34,850 3,774.90 1.06% 41.27% ONGC 4,90,25,900 163.8 10.75% 31.47% NAM-INDIA 21,16,800 449.05 0.41% 24.72% TITAN 45,76,500 2,207.50 1.86% 16.27% JKCEMENT 69,125 3,343.15 0.31% 15.44%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ACC 30,54,500 2,270 -0.01% -2.42% CANFINHOME 46,38,075 704.95 -1.28% -1.43% GODREJPROP 21,72,300 2,292 -2.04% -1.32% SUNPHARMA 3,29,12,600 822.35 -1.36% -1.17% ZEEL 4,96,35,000 299.6 -0.93% -0.55%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MANAPPURAM 2,05,98,000 184.4 0.57% -3.35% MCX 18,29,100 1,693.90 0.10% -1.72% ADANIENT 2,57,45,000 1,535.55 0.03% -1.55% ASHOKLEY 5,26,32,000 132.75 1.69% -1.22% POLYCAB 8,94,300 2,456.95 0.39% -1.14%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DALBHARAT 1,80,250 2,072.50 -3.06% 64.08% ICICIGI 24,66,275 1,561.70 -1.08% 38.31% OBEROIRLTY 7,89,600 890.1 -3.54% 24.73% IPCALAB 4,98,150 2,352.90 -2.20% 16.89% POWERGRID 3,27,55,286 190.1 -0.96% 16.59%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, ONGC, HPCL Canara Bank, Coal India, Titan, Tata Power, Tata Investment and SBI Life were among the 45 BSE 500 stocks clocking 52-week highs. Brigade, Inox Leisure, PVR, IRCTC, Allcargo, Deepak Nitrite, Aarti, Abbott and HEG were also on the list.

52-week lows

No stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which measures the expectation of volatility in the near term -- eased two percent to 16.4 on Tuesday.