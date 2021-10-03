Trade setup for Oct 4: As Nifty retreats 2% from peak, is volatility here to stay? Key market cues before Monday's session

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to the fourth session in a row on Friday, dragged by IT and select financial shares. Gains in metal and pharma counters and a positive trend in the broader markets kept investors optimistic. The Nifty50 index is more than two percent off its all-time high of 17,947.7, registered on September 24.

All eyes are now on the RBI's bi-monthly policy review due this week.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The 50-scrip index has formed a bearish candle on the weekly chart and a doji candle on the daily timeframe, suggesting indecision in the market, according to Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. He expects an overall range for Nifty50 to be between 17,300 and 18,000.

"If Nifty50 manages to sustain support near the 17,450-17,400 zone, a decent pullback can be expected towards the immediate and strong hurdle at 17,620-17.740," he said.

Brace for volatility, again

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, expects limited upside in Nifty50 this week. "Volatility is expected to remain on the higher side... We are observing good stock-specific action; one can continue to follow it but try to book timely profits," he advised.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street ended a volatile session on Friday stronger, with two of the three main US indices rising more than one percent each. The tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge rose 0.8 percent. A jump in Merck shares -- the top boost to the Dow Jones Industrial Average barometer -- led by the drug maker's progress in developing an oral COVID-19 drug helped investors' take their mind off helped investors' take their mind off concerns surrounding the United States' debt ceiling.

Earlier that day, European stocks hit a two-month low amid economic headwinds in the form of supply-chain constraints and elevated prices. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4 percent .

What to expect on Dalal Street

"After a very long time, the Nifty index has left a breakaway gap on the daily chart between 17,585 and 17,557, which would act as immediate resistance for the market. The market would follow the 17,450-17,600 trading range," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The 50-scrip index faces stiff resistance at 17,800-17,950 levels with key support in the 17,450-17,300 band, and the first sign of weakness would be visible only after it breaks this lower range, said Chavan.

Bank Nifty: The banking index is likely to meet immediate resistance at levels of 37,500-38,000 and find crucial support at 36,800 and 36,500, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) brought in a net Rs 131.4 crore into Indian equities. On the other hand, net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 613.1 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

There is a high degree of call open interest at the strike prices of 17,700 and 18,000. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,400, and there is high accumulation at 17,500, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance at 17,700, and support at 17,500, followed by 17,400.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TRENT 13,62,275 1,041 1.10% 20.17% TVSMOTOR 52,33,200 570.55 3.30% 19.82% BATAINDIA 17,36,350 1,849 3.67% 14.82% PAGEIND 81,090 32,400 1.55% 11.99% SUNTV 1,08,69,000 524.1 2.78% 11.72%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJPROP 22,97,100 2,230.10 -3.31% -6.96% TORNTPHARM 7,24,250 3,078.50 -0.44% -6.87% DEEPAKNTR 24,50,500 2,384.65 -1.05% -6.18% VOLTAS 28,49,500 1,219 -0.51% -6.09% ASHOKLEY 5,36,89,500 130.7 -2.86% -5.26%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDUSTOWER 1,19,70,000 315.9 2.88% -12.14% ONGC 5,55,09,300 146.35 1.04% -8.24% MFSL 25,50,600 1,017.50 0.06% -6.40% AARTIIND 27,33,600 946.1 1.51% -6.06% M&MFIN 2,44,56,000 186.1 0.22% -5.15%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUMMINSIND 17,10,600 918.5 -7.95% 26.24% CANFINHOME 42,33,450 674.9 -2.11% 11.75% ZEEL 4,60,56,000 296 -2.71% 8.02% BAJAJFINSV 7,14,675 17,286.25 -3.11% 7.37% INFY 3,29,64,600 1,651.70 -0.89% 7.27%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Indian Oil, ONGC, NTPC, Tata Power, Tata Investment, Canara Bank, Dixon Tech, Godfrey Philips, Aditya Birla Fashion, Allcargo and Bata were among the 26 BSE 500 stocks clocked 52-week highs.

52-week lows

No stock in the 500-strong index hit a 52-week low. Among the 23 other scrips that hit the trough were Aptus Value Housing Finance, Krsnaa Diagnostics and Sansera Engineering.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index -- which measures the expectation of volatility in the near term -- eased 6.5 percent to 17.2 on Friday, having swung between 17 and 19.1 levels during the choppy session.