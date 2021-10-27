Trade setup for Oct 28: Can Nifty hold 18,150 ahead of F&O expiry? Key market cues before Thursday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks snapped a two-day winning streak in a choppy session on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in financial and oil & gas shares. However, strength in IT names provided some support.

The Bank Nifty index ended a four-day record-breaking spree with a loss of 0.9 percent. Yet, it is a little more than two percent from its peak.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a reasonable negative candle engulfing the previous bull candle on the daily chart, a sign of the inability of the bulls to sustain highs , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Bear dominance

The index has respected its previous day’s low "but the bulls are feeble and lack of follow-up buying is limiting the upside", said Chandan Taparia, Vice President, Equity Derivatives and Technical, Broking and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Though it has made a bearish candle on a daily scale, it has been forming higher lows for the past two days.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global Markets

European stocks slid led by miners as concerns about Chinese intervention hit metal prices. Mixed corporate earnings reports kept investors on edge. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was last seen trading 0.2 percent lower.

Equities in other Asian markets tumbled with new regulatory worries sparking the steepest sell-off in seven weeks for Chinese tech shares. MSCI's broadest index of ASia Pacific shares outside Japan fell one percent.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mildly positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nifty50's short term-trend remains choppy, and the attempt of a bounce from the support level lacks strength, said HDFC Securities' Shetti. "A sustainable move only above the 18,300-18,350 band is likely to open further upside for the market ahead. Further weakness from here could find the next support at 18,000," he added.

The index has to hold the 18,150 level to sustain an upmove towards 18,350 and 18,450, with support at 18,100 and 18,000, added Taparia.

Volatility ahead of F&O expiry

Equity99 Co-Founder Rahul Sharma expects banking, infrastructure, sugar, automobiles and non-banking financial company shares to be in focus on Thursday. Good movement is expected with the monthly derivatives expiry due by the end of the day. "It is also the ex-date for the IRCTC split," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Top support for the index is expected at 18,160, which, if breaks, may be followed by 18,050, and then 17,950. Strong resistance is expected at 18,280, followed by 18,350 and then 18,400, according to Sharma.

Bank Nifty: The banking index is expected to find immediate support at 40,600, followed by 40,350 and then 40,100, and meet immediate resistance at 41,000, followed by 41,270 as the next hurdle, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 1,913.4 crore

from Indian equities on Wednesday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 472.5 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest is at the strike price of 18,500, and there is a high accumulation at 18,300 and 18,400. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 18,000, NSE data shows.

This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 18,300-18,400 levels, and support comes in only at 18,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) MFSL 12,22,000 981.35 0.13% 29.10% TVSMOTOR 31,36,000 629.5 0.58% 26.79% DIVISLAB 7,16,400 5,147.55 2.60% 25.40% CHOLAFIN 53,47,500 622.5 2.60% 23.54% INFY 1,06,51,800 1,726.95 1.12% 22.04%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APLLTD 10,35,650 754.5 -0.35% -38.82% AARTIIND 15,62,300 1,014.65 -0.16% -27.31% RBLBANK 1,08,83,700 206.5 -2.36% -24.11% POLYCAB 3,64,500 2,291.55 -0.34% -23.29% METROPOLIS 3,96,200 2,838.05 -2.84% -22.16%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 1,87,350 4,070 3.80% -51.96% NAM-INDIA 12,01,600 435 0.65% -37.95% SRF 15,13,125 2,142.35 1.20% -35.36% TORNTPOWER 12,07,500 501.45 0.48% -31.93% JKCEMENT 35,525 3,194.05 0.92% -22.66%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HDFC 58,22,400 2,902.90 -0.24% 42.38% AXISBANK 1,42,33,200 788 -6.49% 36.53% HINDALCO 1,10,57,450 476.95 -1.69% 32.49% FEDERALBNK 5,10,30,000 100.1 -1.91% 30.77% BAJAJ-AUTO 14,54,250 3,767.05 -0.89% 22.09%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

SBI, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, J&K Bank and TTK Prestige were among the 15 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Only one scrip in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low: Spandana Sphoorty Financial.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — rose 0.4 percent to settle at 16.8 on Wednesday, having risen as much as 1.7 percent during the session.