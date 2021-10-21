Trade setup for Oct 22: Is the Nifty50 correction over? Key market cues before Friday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a third straight day on Thursday, dragged by IT, metal and consumer stocks. Sharp gains in financial shares kept the downside in check. The Bank Nifty index bounced 1.3 percent to a record high, closing above Mount 40,000 for the first time. Analysts await more India Inc earnings eagerly for cues.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a long negative candle with a lower shadow, suggesting the emergence of buying interest from lows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. "This also signals a possible completion of a recent downward correction in the market," he said.

All eyes on Bank Nifty

Barring banking stocks, Nifty50 constituents look weak, leading the correction in the market, according to Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One. Banking counters came to the rescue of Nifty50 when it was about to knock the crucial support of 18,000, he said.

"Now two major indices (Bank Nifty and Nifty50) are showing complete divergence, so would be interesting to see whether the Bank Nifty lifts Nifty or vice versa. All eyes are on the banking space because a follow-up move from hereon will certainly lift the overall market sentiment," Chavan said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global Markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.3 percent at the last count, suggesting a negative start ahead on Wall Street.

European shares moved lower in early hours amid renewed concerns around China’s property sector and mixed quarterly results. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2 percent. The UK's FTSE benchmark was down 0.5 percent, and France's CAC gauge down 0.4 percent. Germany's DAX index was flat.

What to expect on Dalal Street

A p ositive closing on Friday could confirm a higher bottom formation, said HDFC Securities' Shetti. "A sustainable up move from here could eventually challenge the recent all-time high of 18,604 in the near term. Immediate support is placed around 18,150-18,050 levels," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Crucial support for the index is placed at 18,060-18,000 and immediate hurdles at 18,260 and 18,400, according to Chavan. "Since the midcap index is still showing some weakness, traders are advised not to create aggressive longs in high beta counters. A thematic approach can still be followed, but one needs to be very selective," he said.

Bank Nifty: The banking index is expected to find resistance at 40,500-40,700 and support at 39,500-39,300, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 1,843.1 crore

from Indian equities on Wednesday. Net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 1,680.7 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 18,300, and the next at 18,700. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest remains at 18,000, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 18,300, followed by 18,700, and support comes in only at 18,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CROMPTON 14,68,500 466.3 2.37% 15.51% KOTAKBANK 1,00,38,800 2,152 6.33% 13.45% JKCEMENT 1,00,800 3,242.55 1.45% 12.85% SRTRANSFIN 37,12,400 1,500.70 4.05% 12.11% POWERGRID 2,99,60,794 195.95 0.41% 11.89%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATAPOWER 8,15,13,000 226.1 -2.29% -7.25% INDUSINDBK 1,38,48,300 1,197.95 -0.68% -6.53% MPHASIS 17,39,400 3,400 -2.12% -5.21% DALBHARAT 7,27,750 1,970.10 -0.40% -4.71% L&TFH 6,92,23,468 85.8 -6.28% -4.11%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) M&MFIN 1,94,80,000 193 4.16% -3.98% INDIGO 34,32,000 2,052 1.63% -3.93% COALINDIA 5,61,58,200 182.6 0.74% -3.69% ABBOTINDIA 34,600 21,021.05 1.34% -3.61% SUNTV 1,20,12,000 555.8 2.24% -3.12%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GAIL 4,06,68,700 151.45 -0.56% 18.52% ADANIPORTS 8,69,62,500 780.95 -2.17% 16.93% POLYCAB 10,67,700 2,217.30 -3.83% 16.80% BERGEPAINT 42,82,300 750 -6.24% 16.47% VOLTAS 21,54,000 1,196.85 -4.50% 15.60%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank, IRB Infra Developers and Indian Bank were among the 12 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs.

52-week lows

No stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low. Recent debutants Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Sansera Engineering and Windlas Biotech were among the 20 other scrips that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — eased 1.5 percent to 18.04 on Thursday.