Trade setup for Oct 21: More downside for Nifty50? Key market cues before Thursday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Wednesday, falling for a second straight day following a rally that lasted seven straight sessions. Selling pressure across most sectors led by auto, metal, oil & gas, FMCG and consumer goods shares pulled the market lower.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, suggesting a sharp reversal, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The short-term trend of Nifty continues to be negative and there is a possibility of some more weakness in the next 1-2 sessions before any convincing bounce from the lows," said Shetti, who sees levels of 18,150-18,100 as important support.

One leg of correction

The 50-scrip index appears to have completed one leg of correction, and levels of 18,150 and 18,200 could act as sacrosanct support for traders, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"There is a strong possibility of a quick pullback rally up to 18,350-18,425 levels. On the other hand, dismissal of 18,150 could cause further intraday weakness, taking it up to 18,080," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global Markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were down 0.1 percent in early Asian trade, hinting at a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

European shares eked out gains as investors kept faith in the global economic recovery and kept an eye out for corporate earnings. Government bond yields rose and the yen fell to its lowest in four years against the dollar. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1 percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Nifty50 could decline by one more day (Thursday) before things stabilise, according to independent technical analyst Manish Shah. Momentum indicator MACD appears to be in a buy mode, and trend indicator ADX confirms a strong trend being intact, he said.

"The pattern of higher highs and higher lows is intact, and the Nifty trading within an up-sloping channel with support at 18,050-18,100. We are still a bit away from the support zone... A decline towards the support zone of 18,050-18,100 coupled with a bullish candlestick pattern is what we wait for," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The index is approaching an oversold level, said Chouhan. "Dip buyers might come to buy between 18,200 and 18,150 levels. On the upside, 18,450 and 18,500 would be the main resistance," he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) withdrew a net Rs 505.8 crore

from Indian equities on Tuesday. Net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 2,578.2 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 18,500, followed by 18,600 and then 19,000. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 18,000, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 18,500, followed by 18,600, and immediate support comes in at 18,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDUSTOWER 1,20,09,200 305 3.18% 45.88% PERSISTENT 2,74,500 4,226.95 0.61% 18.42% METROPOLIS 5,89,800 2,848.90 3.93% 13.90% TECHM 1,08,03,000 1,546.85 0.51% 8.52% ZEEL 6,36,06,000 326 4.98% 7.40%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 24,07,275 4,403.65 -20.69% -19.39% GODREJPROP 21,19,000 2,325 -2.67% -10.00% HINDALCO 2,55,63,500 515.45 -3.27% -6.75% NTPC 6,93,29,100 147.1 -1.64% -6.60% MRF 57,620 82,549 -0.76% -4.81%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CONCOR 84,32,385 679.5 1.84% -2.19% MINDTREE 26,37,200 4,786.15 0.60% -2.12% IDEA 78,60,30,000 10.7 7% -1.37% LTI 6,42,000 6,970 1.58% -1.12% CUB 83,63,800 168.4 0.96% -0.85%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 82,250 3,202.10 -3.62% 37.02% VOLTAS 18,58,500 1,252.05 -3.83% 27.06% ICICIPRULI 47,88,000 635.3 -3.97% 22.21% NAVINFLUOR 7,59,825 3,542.75 -8.45% 20.40% DEEPAKNTR 25,04,000 2,587.55 -11.65% 17.81%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Tech Mahindra, L&T Infotech and Coforge were among the 13 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs.

52-week lows

Only one stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low: Strides Pharma Science.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — ended 5.4 percent higher at 18.31 on Wednesday -- its highest close since September 30.