Trade setup for Oct 20: Nifty50 set for a correction? Key market cues before Wednesday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks hit all-time highs to only return to the flatline on Tuesday, halting a winning streak that lasted seven trading sessions. Fag-end selling in automobile, metal, FMCG and PSU banking counters caused the headline indices to succumb to negative territory.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, suggesting the making of a bearish engulfing type candle at the swing highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Normally, a bearish engulfing formation after a reasonable upmove is considered a trend reversal pattern post-confirmation... There may be more weakness ahead in the coming sessions," he said.

ALSO READ

Warning sign

The biggest issue in the market now is that the rally is not backed by institutional investors, warns Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

"There is a kind of euphoria in the market, especially in F&O stocks where you can easily find one or more stocks daily with a more than 10 percent gain. The market is not charitable enough to make you easy money for a long time, so there is a risk of a short-term correction to take out weak hands," he said.

Meena, however, believes that the long-term outlook is bullish. "Intermediate corrections will be the part of this journey and any meaningful correction will be healthy," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Wednesday's session:

Global Markets

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were last seen trading up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive start ahead on Wall Street.

European shares gave up most of their initial gains in choppy trade, as losses in Sweden's Ericsson, which reported a hit from global supply chain problems, were offset by gains in mining and tech shares. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was barely up, while the UK's FTSE and France's CAC gauges were down 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively. Germany's DAX index was up 0.1 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

As the rising move of the past seven sessions has been broken, the market has switched to profit-booking, suggesting more weakness may come in the next 1-2 sessions, according to Shetti.

Apt time for contra bets?

The 50-scrip index is finding support between 18,400 and 18,350, and meeting resistance at 18,500 and 18,550 levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

He advises contra buying at 18,200-18,250 with a stop loss at 18,100 and contra selling at 18,550-18,600 with a tight stop loss at 18,630.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The index has immediate support at 18,350-18,300, and next at the 20-day moving average around 18,000, according to Meena.

Bank Nifty: The banking index is facing resistance at 40,000, but the real pressure will be visible only below 38,500. But if it manages to stay above 40,000, one can expect another short-covering rally, towards 40,500-41,000 levels, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 512.44 crore on Monday. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) played spoilsport, as their net sales stood at Rs 1,703.9 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 19,000, and there is a high degree of accumulation at the 18,600 and 18,800 levels. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 18,300, and next at 18,000, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 18,600, followed by 18,800, and immediate support comes in at 18,300.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PERSISTENT 2,70,600 4,223 2.11% 36.53% OFSS 7,20,625 4,930 4.04% 28.20% MANAPPURAM 1,82,04,000 198.7 0.33% 22.58% PAGEIND 93,690 38,300 1.60% 19.69% IEX 1,06,16,250 849 5.99% 18.05%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NATIONALUM 9,30,75,000 113.6 -7.04% -7.65% IOC 3,42,61,500 133.7 -2.05% -5.01% INDIACEM 1,06,34,300 205.95 -6.13% -4.88% SYNGENE 18,78,500 610.75 -0.52% -4.52% AMARAJABAT 93,48,000 712.05 -2.12% -4.34%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) M&MFIN 2,30,08,000 189.95 1.20% -7.18% LTI 7,62,750 6,925 17.72% -6.82% HDFCBANK 3,27,06,850 1,684.20 1.05% -5.44% NAM-INDIA 32,60,800 459.4 1.47% -3.68% METROPOLIS 6,16,800 2,727.30 0.67% -3.60%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 92,750 3,331.45 -3.45% 30.75% POLYCAB 10,78,800 2,368.55 -4.98% 23.69% IRCTC 20,53,350 5,011.90 -15% 23.22% BANDHANBNK 1,78,00,200 315.2 -5.27% 19.22% TATAPOWER 8,82,02,250 225.95 -12.69% 18.83%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, PNB, L&T, Tech Mahindra and Vedanta were among the 62 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs. IRCTC, CESC, NTPC, Tata Power, Cyient, Coforge, Tata Elxsi, Voltas, Dixon, Mphasis, Page Industries and Persistent were also among them.

52-week lows

Only one stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low: Strides Pharma Science.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — ended 1.2 percent higher at 17.4 on Tuesday -- its highest close since September 30.