Trade setup for Oct 18: Profit booking likely as Nifty50 extends winning run? Key market cues before Monday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks soared to record highs once again with the Nifty50 index closing above the 18,300 mark for the first time. Across-the-board gains led by financial, IT and metal shares pushed the market higher on Friday. Broader markets also supported the overall market, though the midcap and smallcap indices clocked smaller gains compared to headline gauges.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed yet another long bull candle on the daily chart, showing signs of sharp upside momentum, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Time to buy on dips

Any dip near immediate support at 18,250 and then 18,170 is likely to be a fresh buying opportunity for an overall target of 18,500, said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. He expects an immediate hurdle near the 18,400-18,500 zone, where he said one can lock long gains.

Here are key things to know about the market before Monday's session:

Global Markets

Wall Street's three main indices rose 0.5-1.1 percent on Friday after Goldman Sachs rounded out a strong earnings season for big banks. A surprise rise in retail sales strengthened views about economic recovery.

Earlier that day, European stocks rose. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7 percent, as a bright start to the earnings season helped ease investor concerns about higher inflation.

What to expect on Dalal Street

"Normally, three back-to-back gap-ups are formed in a strong uptrend movement before showing any downward correction from highs. Hence, there is a higher chance of another opening upside gap on Monday before any profit booking from higher levels," said HDFC Securities' Shetti.

He believes the short-term trend of the index remains positive, with no signal of any reversal formation at the peaks, he said.

Key levels to watch out for

According to Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, strong support for the Nifty50 index is placed at 18,200 in the coming days, followed by 18,000.

A key level for the bulls is 18,000, but one should avoid getting complacent at such levels, said Chavan. "The pragmatic approach would be to go one step at a time and try to avoid aggressive bets overnight. Stock-specific action continues and traders are advised to keep focusing on such bets," he said.

Profit booking can be expected near 18,500-18,600 this week, with immediate support at 18,265, said Shetti.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 1,681.6 crore on Thursday, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) played spoilsport. Net sales by DIIs stood at Rs 1,750.6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,400, followed by 18,500. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 18,300, and next at 18,200, NSE data shows. This suggests that resistance can be expected at 18,400-18,500 levels for now, and immediate support comes in at 18,300, followed by 18,200.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 68,425 3,475 3.22% 39.13% IRCTC 21,31,350 5,504.95 11.17% 32.80% RECLTD 2,76,78,000 165.3 2.86% 24.24% PFC 3,05,78,400 149.35 4.15% 21.98% HAL 19,52,725 1,447.75 3.37% 19.56%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDHOTEL 1,46,64,000 229.85 -0.58% -14.41% TATAMOTORS 8,76,94,500 497.95 -1.78% -8.30% BHEL 11,80,62,000 74.2 -3.13% -8.10% INDIAMART 2,85,975 9,440 -0.93% -7.42% JUBLFOOD 19,96,500 4,433 -2.29% -6.92%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) WIPRO 4,04,41,600 711.85 5.41% -17.87% VOLTAS 21,45,500 1,323 0.86% -8.41% MPHASIS 19,97,775 3,279.15 4.35% -7.76% COFORGE 6,87,600 5,582 4.15% -7.45% BEL 2,41,64,200 210.95 0.64% -6.73%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DALBHARAT 4,30,500 2,074.05 -0.14% 16.61% HCLTECH 2,01,15,200 1,244 -1.25% 11.59% CONCOR 80,40,072 679.85 -1.41% 10.71% LALPATHLAB 7,49,500 3,662 -1.99% 10.14% RBLBANK 2,42,26,600 191.9 -1.18% 9.32%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

SBI, HDFC Bank, ITC, Wipro, Vedanta, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, L&T, IOC, HPCL, Grasim, NTPC and Canara Bank were among the 67 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs. IRCTC, Godrej Properties, DLF, Godfrey Phillips, Cyient, Divi's, Dixon, IDBI Bank, MCX, Mindtree and Bata were also among them.

52-week lows

While no stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low, Aashka Hospitals was among the few other scrips that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — ended 2.1 percent lower at 15.8 on Thursday, having slumped as much as 21.7 percent during the session.