Trade setup for Oct 14: More steam left in Nifty50? Key market cues before Thursday’s session

Indian equity benchmarks hit record closing highs for the third day in a row on Wednesday, backed by gains across most sectors led by auto, metal, IT and PSU banking shares. The Bank Nifty also extended its record-breaking run to a third straight session.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a reasonably positive candle, and its short-term trend remains positive, said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities. He expects follow-through buying in the coming days.

Support at Mount 18k

The index has shifted immediate support to 18,100-18,040 levels, and the existing longs can be held with a trailing stop loss below 18,000, suggests Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. " Any dip will be a fresh buying opportunity for the overall target of 18,300-18,500 with an immediate hurdle near 18,200-18,300," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Thursday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street began Wednesday's session on a mixed note with two of the three main indices down 0.1-0.5 percent in early deals. The tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite gauge was up 0.4 percent. A solid rise in monthly consumer prices took the shine off stronger-than-expected earnings from JPMorgan and BlackRock.

European markets recovered initial losses as optimism on earnings helped soothe worries about inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.7 percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Gangadharan expects levels of around 18,400-18,500 on Nifty50 in the next one week, with immediate support at 18,050.

The formation on the short-term chart still looks positive but the bulls may take a cautious stance around 18,250-18,275 levels, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. "For day traders, 18,100 would act as key support, above which, the uptrend wave will continue up to 18,200-18,275 levels. On the other hand, dismissal of 18,100 could possibly trigger a correction wave up to 18,040-17,980 levels," he said.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, expects banking, IT, auto, sugar and media shares to be in focus on Thursday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The index has strong support at 18,060, followed by 18,000, and resistance is expected at 18,200, and next at 18,350, according to Sharma.

Bank Nifty: The banking index meets resistance at 38,900-39,000 levels, and finds support in the 38,500-38,350 band.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian equities worth Rs 937.3 crore on Wednesday. However, net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 431.7 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,200, followed by 18,300. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 18,000, and next at 17,900, NSE data shows. This suggests that resistance can be expected at 18,200-18,300 for now, and support comes in at 18,000, followed by 17,900.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIAMART 2,23,875 9,575 9.04% 31.93% M&M 99,92,500 940.1 5.48% 29.48% BHEL 9,77,34,000 76 7.12% 27.14% TATAMOTORS 9,44,14,800 510.4 20.95% 16.11% TATACHEM 1,16,38,000 1,122.40 15.21% 11.01%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BATAINDIA 21,67,000 2,072 -0.98% -4.95% DELTACORP 1,25,58,000 283.7 -0.87% -2.36% IOC 3,91,82,000 131.6 -0.19% -1.97% HAVELLS 47,94,500 1,412 -0.47% -1.84% HINDPETRO 1,92,29,400 326.35 -0.91% -1.68%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SAIL 17,25,29,500 121.75 4.69% -4.38% UBL 15,19,700 1,726 0.16% -3.68% JSWSTEEL 4,42,28,700 685.15 1.21% -2.53% ASHOKLEY 4,35,24,000 147 5.19% -2.48% SUNTV 1,37,77,500 544.55 0.87% -2.16%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SRF 6,32,000 2,403.15 -3.10% 445.09% CANBK 6,16,78,800 187 -0.11% 10.48% COLPAL 23,20,850 1,702.50 -0.55% 9.97% TORNTPOWER 42,51,000 519.85 -0.52% 9.56% INDIGO 37,39,000 2,025.45 -1.19% 8.76%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

SBI, ITC, Tata Motors, Titan, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Grasim, HPCL, Hindalco, PVR were among the 64 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs. Divi's, Marico, Dixon, Indian Hotels, IEX, Power Grid, IDBI Bank, Nalco, Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment, Trent, Voltas, Tata Power and DMart were also among them.

52-week lows

While no stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low, Triveni Enterprises and recent debutant Sansera Engineering were among the 23 other scrips that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — rose 1.6 percent to 16.1, having jumped as much as 2.3 percent during Wednesday's session.