Trade setup for Oct 12: Nifty to take out 18,000 decisively soon? Key market cues before Tuesday’s session

Dalal Street scaled yet another set of record highs on Monday but the 50-scrip Nifty50 index climbed down Mount 18k -- a level it touched for the first time during the session. Gains in financial, auto and metal shares lifted the overall market, but sharp losses in IT shares after TCS quarterly numbers fell short of analysts' expectation. All eyes are now on more India Inc earnings for cues.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The 50-scrip index has formed a shooting star pattern at the top of the rally, in a sign of uncertainty, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

The strategy should be to reduce weak long positions to resistance levels of 17,980, 18,040 and 18,080. "If the Nifty forms a positive reversal after hitting major support at 17,850 or 17,810, a buy is advised. In case it closes below 17,800, it would further to the 17,600 level," he said.

Nifty to stay around 18k for now

Nifty corrected after reaching the 18,000 mark, as expected, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. "It could meander around this level for few more sessions before taking any direction, most likely up... Sector- and stock-specific rotation could be witnessed going ahead while the index could remain in a range," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street’s three main indices made a negative start on Monday, opening 0.1-0.3 percent lower, as rising commodity prices added to inflation worries. Earlier in the day, equities in Asian markets edged higher thanks to gains in China. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last visited in late 2018, with gains across the energy complex stoking inflation concerns. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Independent analyst Manish Shah believes the underlying structure remains sideways for the Nifty50 index, between 17,400 and 17,959 levels. "For this structure to turn into a trend, a pattern breakout is needed. Support for Nifty is at 17,850-17,800, a zone that should hold if the index has to see a rally. If it trades below the support of 17,800, we may see the index skid towards 17,400," he said.

"The probabilities favour a bullish breakout. Nifty should see a rally to 18,150-18,250 once a sustained break above 17,950 holds and sustains for a day or two," Shah said.

Key levels to watch out for

The Nifty50 index formed a Bullish candle on the daily charts with a long upper shadow as slight profit booking was witnessed in the final hour on Monday, according to Chandan Taparia, Vice President-Equity Derivatives and Technical, Broking and Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Now it has to hold above 17,950 for an upmove towards 18,100 and 18,200, with support seen at 17,777 and 17,650 on the downside," he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 64 crore from Indian equities on Friday. Net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 168.2 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, and the next highest at 18,500. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,800, followed by 17,600, NSE data shows.

This suggests the next immediate hurdle at 18,000, followed only by 18,500, and support at 17,800, and then 17,600.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CROMPTON 10,93,400 483.4 0.48% 23.14% JKCEMENT 66,150 3,425 0.72% 17.20% TORNTPOWER 40,05,000 542.7 7.63% 16.85% ZEEL 4,99,02,000 314.3 5.99% 12.26% APLLTD 23,90,300 834.25 6.83% 11.21%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 28,31,725 4,799.75 -1.67% -11.10% INDUSTOWER 1,44,84,400 304 -0.77% -9.28% DEEPAKNTR 27,18,500 2,883.95 -0.27% -3.62% AUBANK 43,61,000 1,213 -0.76% -2.82% BATAINDIA 19,59,100 1,960.20 -0.28% -2.78%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HINDALCO 2,75,90,950 490.25 3.03% -5.20% INDIGO 39,99,000 2,065 4.90% -4.88% BEL 2,61,06,000 209.05 3.95% -4.83% DIXON 5,44,375 5,434.30 2.86% -4.50% JSWSTEEL 4,62,76,650 677.15 1.53% -3.57%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TCS 81,97,200 3,698 -5.77% 39.92% BANDHANBNK 1,98,73,800 328.45 -5.07% 15.83% DALBHARAT 2,97,750 2,090 -0.69% 15.53% MINDTREE 25,57,600 4,282.95 -3.69% 14.76% ALKEM 5,02,200 3,943.45 -0.17% 13.38%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, SBI, SCI, IEX, NHPC, Bosch, GMR Infra, DMart were among the 59 stocks in the BSE 500 universe that clocked 52-week highs. Tata Power, Voltas, VIP Industries, Trent, SRF, Page Industries, Oberoi Realty, DLF and MCX also hit the milestone.

52-week lows

While no stock in the broadest index on the bourse hit a 52-week low, Shri Venkatesh Refineries was among the 21 other scrips that hit the trough.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which measures the expectation of volatility in the near term — jumped 2.8 percent to 16.1 on Monday, having spiked as much as 4.9 percent during the session.