Trade setup for Oct 11: How long before Nifty climbs Mount 18k? Key market cues before Monday’s session

The Nifty index hit a record closing high on Friday propelled by IT, oil & gas and PSU banking stocks. The Nifty Bank index gave up most of the day's gains after jumping nearly one percent during the session, limiting the upside in the overall market. The broader market also supported the market, with the smallcap index rising 1.2 percent.

Most analysts said the RBI's policy were along expected lines. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kicked off the earnings season after market hours that day.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a bullish candle on the weekly chart, and approached a strong hurdle at 179,50 where it is expected to make a double top formation, said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

I f Nifty manages to cross that level decisively, a good move towards 18,300-18,500 levels may be seen in the near term, but if it fails, there may be more consolidation in the overall range of 17,300-18,000, he said.

Bulls not letting go

Given the recent moves of the market, it is pretty clear that the bulls are not willing to let loose their firm grip so easily, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

However, the current phase of the market may not be easy to participate in, he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Global markets

Wall Street ended a volatile session largely lower on Friday, after data showed worse-than-expected job creation in the US last month, though not slow enough to throw the Federal Reserve off its presumed course of tapering stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent lower respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished flat.

Earlier that day, European stocks finished a choppy session lower, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index falling 0.3 percent. It however managed to log its best week in two months as fears of soaring inflation were tempered. The UK's FTSE benchmark rose 0.3 percent, but France's CAC and Germany's DAX barometers fell 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

What to expect on Dalal Street

A move above the all-time high could mean the Nifty index may run into another hurdle at 18,000 for some time, said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. "However, if this is achieved, we could move even higher later on. Market breadth could deteriorate in the near term as the focus could now shifts back to largecap stocks," he said.

Some momentum may continue in the market before the earnings season picks pace, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99.

He expects IT, metal, telecom and chemical stocks to be in focus on Monday.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: Sharma expects strong resistance for the index at 17,950 which needs to be taken outreaching the 18,000 mark. He sees strong support at 17,800, below which the Nifty50 gauge might descend further to 17,675-17,725 levels.

Levels of 17,900-17,950 remain a sturdy wall for the 50-scrip index, with sacrosanct support now at 17,600, said Chavan. "The way we are following the US markets of late, all eyes are on how it moves going ahead," he said.

Bank Nifty: The banking index is expected to meet strong resistance at the 38,100 level, followed by the 38,350-38,500 band , and find support major support at 37,350-37,500, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net Rs 64 crore from Indian equities on Friday. Net sales by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 168.2 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, and next at 18,500. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,750, followed by 17,700, NSE data shows. This suggests Mount 18,000 as the next immediate hurdle, and support only at 17,700 for now.