Trade setup for Nov 9: Can Nifty50 hold 18,000? Key market cues before Tuesday's session

Indian equity benchmarks built upon gains on the first day of Samvat 2078 to shut shop nearly one percent higher on Monday. Gains in select financial and IT shares aided the bounce in the headline indices, though losses in pharmaceutical stocks played spoilsport. The Bank Nifty barometer failed to stay positive, ending 0.3 percent lower.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 benchmark has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, suggesting a bounce from the lows, according to Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"This is a positive indication and one may expect further upside in the short term," he said.

Soaring and looking strong

The index has managed to cross 18,030 comfortably, and looks set to move to a minimum of 18,200 and a maximum of 18,340, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"We should be buyers i f the Nifty corrects to 18,030 or 18,000 levels. For this, keep a stop loss at 17,900. On an immediate basis, 18,125-18,130 levels would be a major hurdle... The focus should be on largecap companies that are part of Nifty50 or Sensex. A closing above 18,130 would be grossly positive," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

Global Markets

European stocks hit a pause on Monday after a record run as investors treaded cautiously ahead of US inflation data. A clutch of disappointing earnings countered the impact of a rise in oil stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat at the last count, not far from record highs hit on Friday.

S&P 500 E-Mini futures were up 0.1 percent, suggesting a mildly positive start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The short-term trend of the Nifty appears to be positive, according to HDFC Securities' Gangadharan. "A breakout of the current 18,060-18,100 range could open further upside towards next resistance at 18,250-18,350 levels in the next few sessions... Immediate support is placed at 17,850," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

"If the Nifty holds above 18,000, we should see a rally to 18,330 and then 18,600. Support for Nifty for long trades is at 17,770-17,750 levels," said independent technical analyst Manish Shah.

Sustaining above the 18,000 mark will be important for the index to stay positive in the short term, according to Vijay Dhanotiya, Lead of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research. " If the market is able to sustain that level, the Nifty can witness a positive momentum to levels near 18,250," he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained bearish on Indian equities, net offloading shares worth Rs 328 crore Thursday. Net purchases by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 38 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest is placed at the strike prices of 18,400 and 18,100. The maximum put open interest is at the strike price of 17,900, NSE data shows.

This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 18,100, followed by 18,400, and support now comes in at 17,900, as against 17,500 until Monday.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) WHIRLPOOL 2,55,500 2,314.90 9.21% 71.14% JKCEMENT 1,10,425 3,784.95 7.57% 52.46% BSOFT 8,47,600 420.9 2.60% 34.97% MUTHOOTFIN 34,74,375 1,669.95 8.77% 26.07% GSPL 5,95,000 324.6 2.16% 24.00%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 37,17,500 628.95 -1.29% -1.11% ESCORTS 93,50,550 1,518 -0.89% -0.88% IDEA 74,05,30,000 9.8 -2.97% -0.77% LUPIN 84,20,100 930.6 -0.55% -0.42% LALPATHLAB 5,38,250 3,646.45 -0.08% -0.42%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DALBHARAT 5,36,500 2,102 3.47% -4.94% MINDTREE 20,93,400 4,845 3.63% -4.68% LTTS 5,51,800 5,099.95 2.04% -2.83% APOLLOTYRE 1,36,50,000 230.1 3.23% -2.45% BHARTIARTL 6,85,74,960 713.5 1.58% -2.40%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDUSINDBK 1,39,60,800 1,071 -10.19% 32.54% ATUL 24,375 8,834.85 -0.35% 23.08% DIVISLAB 18,79,800 4,945 -5.40% 19.81% INDIAMART 2,51,475 7,220 -2.28% 12.65% OBEROIRLTY 18,81,600 1,014 -1.92% 11.76%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

Forty nine stocks in the BSE 500 index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs, including HDFC, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, TVS Motor, Ashok Leyland, PVR, Raymond, Muthoot Finance and Manappuram.

52-week lows

No stock in the index hit a 52-week low. Among the 17 other stocks to have hit the trough was CarTrade Tech.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — rose 3.8 percent to 16.3 on Monday, having surged as much as 7.5 percent during the session.