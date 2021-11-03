Trade setup for Nov 4: What to expect from Nifty50 on Diwali? Key market cues before Muhurat trading session

Indian equity benchmarks ended a choppy session lower on the eve of Diwali 2021, as gains in infrastructure, metal and select IT shares were outweighed by losses in financial and oil & gas securities. The market will now open for a special, one-hour-long 'Muhurat' trading session on the day of Diwali, Thursday, November 4.

Globally, investors will track updates on the Federal Reserve's policy review for clues on the path of tapering of the pandemic-era stimulus and interest rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 index has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart on the Diwali eve, signalling rangebound movement ahead with a weak bias, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

As long as the 50-strong gauge remains rangebound below crucial overhead resistance at 17,950-18,000 levels, there is a higher possibility of an upside breakout in the near term, he said.

Still near Mount 18,000

The index has been consistently trading below its 20-day simple moving average, and made a lower top formation near 18,000 on the intraday chart, which is broadly negative for the market, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. However, as long as it remains above 17,750, the uptrend texture appears to be intact, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the Muhurat trading session on November 4:

Global Markets

Wall Street turned negative soon after a flat start on Wednesday, as caution prevailed among investors ahead of the outcome of a key meeting of the Federal Reserve. P olicymakers are widely expected to signal the withdrawal of its pandemic-era stimulus.

European shares trimmed initial gains after touching a record high. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last seen up 0.1 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

A sustainable move above 18,050 is expected to open fresh buying enthusiasm in the market, according to HDFC Securities' Shetti. Any weakness below 17,750 could result in the index revisiting important support at the 20-week exponential moving average around 17,600, he said.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder of Equity99, does not expect much volatility in the Muhurat trading session, with the broader seen making an upmove. He expects banking financial, realty and metal shares to be in focus on the Diwali session.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: The index finds crucial support at 17,765 on Thursday, which, if broken, might be followed by 17,725 and then 17650. The crucial resistance for Nifty50 is placed at 17,880, followed by 17,960 and then 18,000, according to Sharma.

Chouhan believes the Nifty50 barometer needs to cross 18,030 to resume the upward trend, else it will continue to face downward pressure. "Below 17,830, the next levels to watch would be 17,680 and 17,600... If the market goes below 17,600, it will only find meaningful support at 17,400," he said.

Bank Nifty : For the banking index, important support is placed at 39,330, followed by 39,100 and then 38,850. Crucial resistance is expected at 39,670, followed by more hurdles at 39,900 and then 40,200, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 401.5 crore on Wednesday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 195.6 crore, exchange data showed.

Call/put open interest

The maximum open interest remains at the strike price of 18,000, and there is a high degree of open interest at 17,900 and 18,500. The maximum put open interest is placed at the strike price of 17,800, and the next highest at 17,500, NSE data shows. This suggests immediate resistance can be expected at 17,900, followed by a major hurdle at 18,000, and support comes in at 17,800, followed by 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GSPL 4,08,000 326.6 2.85% 46.25% OBEROIRLTY 16,85,600 1,032.05 5.89% 21.80% IOC 3,12,52,000 128.4 1.54% 14.41% PAGEIND 91,890 38,850 0.75% 14.20% MUTHOOTFIN 33,82,500 1,529 1.95% 11.02%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LTI 5,90,850 6,758 -0.43% -3.91% LICHSGFIN 1,36,94,000 426.1 -0.27% -2.67% ESCORTS 96,00,250 1,515 -3.48% -2.09% ABBOTINDIA 32,475 20,340.05 -0.31% -2.08% BOSCHLTD 1,41,950 17,756.55 -0.47% -0.99%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DABUR 1,55,48,750 610 1.85% -8.67% UPL 2,57,20,500 737.4 2.10% -2.23% RAMCOCEM 25,61,050 1,084 1.25% -1.63% SUNTV 1,22,80,500 591.25 0.65% -1.38% MANAPPURAM 2,14,53,000 203.35 2.24% -1.33%

(Decrease in open interest and increase in price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ABFRL 1,06,13,200 285 -1.35% 20.58% ATUL 19,650 8,770.25 -2.73% 20.23% CHAMBLFERT 5,41,500 354.8 -3.68% 16.90% FSL 15,44,400 201.15 -0.57% 16.33% PFIZER 1,87,125 5,010.25 -1.79% 12.02%

(Increase in open interest and decrease in price)

52-week highs

As many as 34 stocks in the BSE 500 index -- the broadest gauge on the bourse -- hit 52-week highs, including SBI, Canara Bank, TVS Motor, Brigade Enterprises, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Fashion, Raymond, Shriram Transport, VRL Logistics, Minda Corp, Lemontree and Relaxo.

52-week lows

Three stocks in the index hit 52-week lows: Aarti Drugs, Bayer Cropscience and Hathway Cable.

Volatility gauge

NSE's India VIX index — which gauges the expectation of volatility in the near term — eased 5.5 percent to end at 16.1 on the Diwali eve, having plunged as much as eight percent during the session.